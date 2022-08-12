Read full article on original website
rnagem
4d ago
I'll bet it hits critical levels right before midterm elections.
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
wearegreenbay.com
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. gun buyback nets 500+ guns
When Sun Prairie High School’s football season came to an end in November of 2021, Head Cardinals Coach Brian Kaminski had a decision to make. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a fentanyl-laced Percocet. Sneak preview...
nbc15.com
UW fraternity house burglarized over break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of roommates at a Madison fraternity house were in for an unfortunate surprise Monday when they returned for summer break: their home had been burglarized while everyone was gone. According to a Madison Police Department report, officers were called to the 100 block of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin expected to lead U.S. in cranberry production
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like Wisconsin will remain the largest cranberry-producing state in the country for the 28th year!. Projections from Wisconsin’s cranberry growers show that Wisconsin will harvest more than 63% of the nation’s cranberry supply this year. An U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee meeting was...
nbc15.com
Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins
New home construction in Wisconsin has decreased this year compared to last. Fmr. Dane Co. deputy charged for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. The former Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after an unfounded report she was attacked at Festge Park last fall was charged with a misdemeanor, the sheriff’s office stated Monday.
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
nbc15.com
Waukesha County deer farm depopulated after positive tests for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a Waukesha County deer farm had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in February, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the farm has been depopulated. The farm had immediately gone into quarantine in February when two white-tailed bucks tested positive...
Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
nbc15.com
Indoor mask-wearing to remain optional in MMSD schools
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just over two weeks to go, the Madison Metropolitan School District is reiterating Tuesday that it will continue to not require mask-wearing indoors. MMSD encourages the use of wearing masks inside school buildings and on buses, but will not be requiring them. As COVID-19 evolves...
nbc15.com
DHS issues bed bug warning amid college town move-in season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before picking up a piece of furniture up off of the side of the road during this college move-in season, Wisconsin health officials are urging people to think twice. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded people in a tweet Monday that while used furniture could...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
nbc15.com
Duluth Trading Co. pledges $1.2 million to Boys and Girls Club of Dane County
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Duluth Trading Company pledged over one million dollars Tuesday to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. The pledge came as part of a four-year partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Duluth Trading Company announced. The Mount-Horeb-based retailer will raise...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man killed in shooting on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the man who died after a shooting Friday on Madison’s north side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that autopsy results confirm Corey Mitchell, 30, died from homicidal firearm-related trauma. Officials pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin kids are falling behind on school vaccinations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Many to-do lists have taken a back seat to the pandemic but as students have sights set on a new calendar year starting Sept. 1, pediatricians are asking parents to put their kids’ immunizations top-of-mind. The drop-off in routine vaccination rates against childhood diseases such as...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspects still unknown in Friday night homicides
As college students get ready to return to campus or set foot in their dorm for the first time, the Better Business Bureau is warning about financial scams to avoid. Portage police look for more crossing guards before school begins. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portage Police Department is...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
