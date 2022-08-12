ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County roadwork planned for next week

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on Monday, August 15th, per the Department of Public Works.

  • Twist Run Rd. will be closed Tuesday 8/16 & Wednesday 8/17 for road repairs, ditching, & tree cutting
  • The Highway Division will upgrade & replace road culverts on West Chenango Rd.
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on East Windsor Rd., Knapp Hill Rd., & Old Rt. 17
  • Ditching will be performed on Old State, Pagebrook, & River Rds. as well as Old Rt. 17
  • Patching will take place on Cloverdale Rd.
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
