Newsom Pushes for Climate Actions from California Legislature
Governor Gavin Newsom gave a list of urgent climate actions to lawmakers with just a few weeks left of the legislative session. They are actions lawmakers have been trying to push for years. Items in Newsom’s climate list he wants lawmakers to “urgently” prioritize include achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, protecting communities from the harmful impacts of the oil industry, and making sure there is a pathway towards the state’s clean energy future.
Kaiser Therapists in California Go On Strike Today
Thousands of mental health workers are set to go on strike today in California. More than two-thousand unionized psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers are planning to hold daily picket lines outside Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout the state. They’re demanding the healthcare company provide patients with “desperately needed” services that they claim take months for them to receive. The striking workers said in a statement that Kaiser “refuses to adequately invest in additional staff.” Kaiser claims the union is “exploiting current challenges as a bargaining tactic.”
Some Homeowners Can Get Property Tax Relief; How to Apply
Property tax relief is available to eligible homeowners who have been affected by the pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief Program is providing one-time payments to qualified homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments. The program has extended assistance to cover past-due property taxes for homeowners whose mortgage payments are current and homeowners who are mortgage-free. Homeowners who fall in this category could receive up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes.
Single Women Dominate Homeownership in Bay Area
A new look at census data shows that most of California’s Bay Area homeowners are single women. That’s according to home improvement site Porch which says the metro area of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara took the top spot for the largest homeownership gender gap in the U.S. Coming in at number five on that list was the metro area of San Francisco, Oakland and Berkley. While the nationwide gender gap of home ownership has changed over time, research shows single females have been at the top of homeownership for over four decades. A study from the National Association of Realtors says one reason for that is women tend to cut back more on finances than men.
