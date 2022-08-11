Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umdbulldogs.com
KRAUSE PROMOTED TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH
University of Minnesota Duluth head men's hockey coach Scott Sandelin has announced that Adam Krause has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Krause joined the Bulldog men's hockey staff in May of 2018. "Adam has been incredibly valuable in continuing the success of our men's hockey program," said Sandelin. "He...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
UPMATTERS
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
lptv.org
MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been awarded $18 million through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants for the reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger states that these grants will go toward improving safety, enhancing business access, and adding sidewalks and lighting for...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
FOX 21 Online
Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver
EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
boreal.org
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
cbs3duluth.com
One dead after Iron Range car crash
EMBARRASS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 39-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Embarrass Friday night. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 21 and Highway 135 at 11:32 p.m. Friday. According to authorities, a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21. Officials said...
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
cbs3duluth.com
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3Duluth) - A pole building in Skelton Township is a total loss after a fire Saturday. According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a structure fire on County Road 6. Authorities said a passerby believed a house was on fire,...
Comments / 0