Clearfield County man charged with rape of woman with medical conditions, court docs show

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman with various medical conditions, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Daniel Irwin Swatsworth, 58, was arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent and more after the woman called police about the event in May.

The woman told detectives with the criminal investigation unit that Swatsworth was in her home with her and her kids to look into installing a new air conditioner, according to the criminal complaint. She said that Swatsworth smelled marijuana and told her if she did a “sexual favor,” he would act like he didn’t notice it. Police noted that due to the woman’s medical issues, she has a medical marijuana card as part of her treatment.

The woman told police she said “no” several times before he forced her to perform oral sex. She said that she didn’t yell or try to force him away out of fear that he might harm her or her children.

Police took the woman’s clothing to test DNA she said was from Swatsworth. Over the course of three interviews, Swatsworth reportedly admitted to the act after denying it the first two times, according to court documents. He also offered DNA to be tested by state police.

Swatsworth was arraigned Aug. 11 and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

