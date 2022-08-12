ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County man charged with rape of woman with medical conditions, court docs show

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUIJC_0hEqO0P100

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman with various medical conditions, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Daniel Irwin Swatsworth, 58, was arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent and more after the woman called police about the event in May.

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

The woman told detectives with the criminal investigation unit that Swatsworth was in her home with her and her kids to look into installing a new air conditioner, according to the criminal complaint. She said that Swatsworth smelled marijuana and told her if she did a “sexual favor,” he would act like he didn’t notice it. Police noted that due to the woman’s medical issues, she has a medical marijuana card as part of her treatment.

The woman told police she said “no” several times before he forced her to perform oral sex. She said that she didn’t yell or try to force him away out of fear that he might harm her or her children.

Police took the woman’s clothing to test DNA she said was from Swatsworth. Over the course of three interviews, Swatsworth reportedly admitted to the act after denying it the first two times, according to court documents. He also offered DNA to be tested by state police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Swatsworth was arraigned Aug. 11 and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Curwensville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Clearfield County, PA
City
Curwensville, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI check points, patrols coming to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County DUI Task Force officers will be hitting area roadways over the next few days and weeks to help deter and prevent drunk or drugged driving. The task force will be making themselves known through check points, roving patrols and/or mobile awareness in an effort to make roadways safer. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township. Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. The crash occurred at approximately 6:16 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Pennsylvania State Police#Medical Conditions#Medical Marijuana#Violent Crime
WTAJ

Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTAJ

Strawberry Fields Inc. to take over former House of Care

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Fairweather Lodge is coming to State College. It’s a program led by Strawberry Fields Inc. that provides permanent housing for adults with mental illness who are active members of the community and wish to live independently but struggle to do so financially.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
BLANDBURG, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT hosts meeting for proposed Cambria County construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the PA 164 to Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project. PennDOT is holding a public meeting on Monday, August 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building to discuss the project and receive public feedback. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona VA center urges landlords to help homeless vets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is encouraging local landlords to advocate and help however they can with homeless veterans in the 14-county area. The center is hoping to encourage local landlords to reach out and partner with its homeless veteran program which provides rental subsidies and landlord support […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$200k awarded to create student workforce program in Cambria County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new “Students in the Workplace” program will help more than 15,000 students learn about career opportunities in the manufacturing industry in southwestern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to go toward The Challenge Program, Inc. The Challenge Program will use the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sewer work to close section of Atherton Street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on a $30 million sewer system project in State College is scheduled to start again and close a portion of Atherton Street. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced contractor HRI, Inc. of State College will close Atherton Street in both directions from College Avenue to Beaver Avenue starting […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week. On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County Dems to host headquarters grand opening

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Elk County Democratic Committee will host a grand opening celebration at their 2022 victory headquarters on Friday, August 19. The celebration will take place at the headquarters, 210 Brusselles Street in downtown Saint Marys, starting at 6:30 p.m. Democrats from across Elk County and the surrounding area are invited […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy