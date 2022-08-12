Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma Developmental Center: Report released on impact of development
Permit Sonoma has released the draft Environmental Impact Report and a draft specific plan concerning the future development of the Sonoma Developmental Center site. The report evaluated 16 key areas of the proposed specific plan, a lower density alternative, a historic preservation alternative, and two alternatives where the County does not adopt a plan and the State leads development of the site. While the report found significant and unavoidable impacts in the areas of vehicle miles traveled and historic preservation, the impacts of the project overall are comparable to alternatives while being more fiscally feasible and providing more housing.
ksro.com
A Recycling Center in Windsor to Close Down August 26th
Sonoma County is losing another recycling center due to economic losses. The Press Democrat reports that Brogard in Windsor will shut it doors on August 26th after 19 years of operations. The owners say they’re losing money every month trying to recycle 5- or 10-cent containers. Labor costs have gone up along with traffic while subsidies from the state have gone down. 85-percent of recycling sites have closed within the past decade in Sonoma County with California itself losing almost half in that same time span.
ksro.com
Very Hot Tuesday Along with Spare the Air Alert for the North Bay
Today should be a scorcher in Sonoma County. The inland areas north of Santa Rosa and up to Cloverdale should see highs of at least 103-degrees. Temperatures are expected to take a slight dip tomorrow, but still stay in the high 90’s through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the nine-county Bay Area, and Sonoma County has issued its own heat alert. So far, Santa Rosa is not planning to open any cooling centers today.
sonomasun.com
New bike bridge, new pool, old family favorite
Sonoma’s Fryer Creek Pedestrian & Bicycle Bridge Project. It’s been lingering so long that some of the original proponents have aged off bikes and onto walkers. But, progress. Construction is underway to connect Newcomb Street and Manor Drive. Improvements include a new 8-foot wide, 60-foot long paved bicycle and pedestrian path, plus sidewalk and curb/gutters along Newcomb. The bridge should be open to foot traffic “this Fall,” the City promises.
kenwoodpress.com
Quick roadside fire response avoids big problem
A crowd of people watched a drama unfold about 100 yards north of the Glen Ellen stoplight on Highway 12 early on the balmy afternoon of July 28. While there’s no official determination of the cause yet, the roadside fire likely was ignited by a passing automobile, according to fire personnel on the scene.
Lake County News
Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
CAL FIRE shows off new aircraft and technology to battle wildfires
"We order big and try it put it out quick." As the temperatures heat up, so does the fire danger. Here's a look at the new equipment CAL FIRE is using to battle the flames.
L.A. Weekly
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
ksro.com
Brad Coscarelli Drops Out of Race for County Superintendent
Elementary school principal Brad Coscarelli is out of the race for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. The 52-year-old dropped out of the race Monday, citing health concerns. Coscarelli revealed he suffered a heart attack while working at Santa Rosa’s Hidden Valley Elementary School in May. He says he has “other health issues” as well, but didn’t elaborate. Amie Carter is now the only candidate left in the running for superintendent this November. She is the assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
mendofever.com
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
ksro.com
Six Treated for Heat Related Symptoms at Gravenstein Apple Fair
Heat made for a miserable Sunday for six people at Sebastopol’s Gravenstein Apple Fair. One person was hospitalized and five others were given medical treatment, all for heat-related illnesses. Firefighters received heat-related calls from the Apple Fair between 1:45 in the afternoon and 6:15 in the afternoon. The condition of the person that was hospitalized is unclear. The Gravenstein Apple Fair banned the sale of water in plastic bottles this year. Fair-goers instead were supposed to bring their own reusable water bottles and fill them at water stations located throughout the Fair. Sebastopol had afternoon temperatures in the mid-90’s on Sunday.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato City Council ‘backstabs’ citizens in homeless encampment deal at local park; protest tonight
Concerned Citizens of Novato plans to post fliers tonight in Downtown Novato, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The protest begins at the back patio of Dr. Insomniacs, Grant Avenue and Reichert. A press release from the group states:. “The backlash against the double-cross by the Novato City Council, Mayor Eric Lucan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over county fair, California rescuers say
A stuck carnival ride left 12 people hanging in midair at the Napa Town & Country Fair, California officials told news outlets. Fire crews called to the fair just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, used a ladder to rescue the stranded riders, the Napa Valley Register reported. No injuries were reported.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]A Big Rig Collides with a Service Truck Blocking Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
Temperature records could fall in Northern California as heatwave arrives Tuesday
An excessive heat watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and will extend all the way through Friday night. We'll see near-record high temperatures. During the heat watch, in the daytime, we could see temperatures anywhere from 96 to 110 degrees. Our records are anywhere from 105 to 110. Overnight low records are in the 70s. We could see those as well, so plan your day as we move through the week. The hottest hours of the day are between about 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into the picture and much of that will remain south of Interstate 80. This is not combined with any fire weather but it will be hot and dry.We won't have the winds and the relative humidity. The low relative humidity extends all the way through the Central Valley into the lower foothills as well as all Bay Area communities. Lake, Napa, Sonoma Solano, Contra Costa counties -- all of that will be encompassed by this intense heat watch.A high-pressure area that is building is going to park over us and this is the reason for the heatwave. This is going to be in place all week long.
sonomacountygazette.com
Say goodbye to summer in Rohnert Park
Barrel Proof Comedy provides a couple fun events every week right here in Rohnert Park. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and events run from 7 to 9 p.m. Come see a new comedian each Tuesday night, free with dinner. Check out Trivia night on Thursdays, free fun for all ages with prizes every round!
ksro.com
Correction: 2nd inResponse Team Delayed for Santa Rosa
A second inResponse team that was suppose to begin today in Santa Rosa will do so instead sometime in September. KSRO has learned from Santa Rosa Police that the 2nd team is being delayed due to logistics and staffing issues. When it arrives, the second team will allow the city...
ksro.com
Not Much Information Released on Shooting in Healdsburg
Police have released little information about a shooting that happened near Healdsburg’s Railroad Park. A man was shot near the railroad tracks in the area at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and is still recovering there, as of Monday. It’s unclear if the man was targeted, or the victim of a random attack. The number of shots that were fired is also unknown.
