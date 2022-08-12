A man already wanted in connection with a robbery has been arrested for attempted murder. Early Monday morning, an adult male was reportedly shot in his car as he arrived at a residence on the 1200-block of Clover Drive. He was able to drive away and get to a local hospital where police contacted him. Based on the evidence, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jerome Grayson, Jr. who was wanted for armed robbery of a local business last month. Detectives later learned that Grayson had returned to the Clover Drive residence, after sunrise. Police served search and arrest warrants, and were able to apprehend Grayson. Cops found a handgun in a small bag as well as other evidence. The 29-year-old victim, who was shot twice in the torso, is expected to survive his injuries. At this point, it doesn’t appear that the victim and Grayson knew each other.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO