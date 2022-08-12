Read full article on original website
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing heroin
A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Robbery in Separate Incidents
A man already wanted in connection with a robbery has been arrested for attempted murder. Early Monday morning, an adult male was reportedly shot in his car as he arrived at a residence on the 1200-block of Clover Drive. He was able to drive away and get to a local hospital where police contacted him. Based on the evidence, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jerome Grayson, Jr. who was wanted for armed robbery of a local business last month. Detectives later learned that Grayson had returned to the Clover Drive residence, after sunrise. Police served search and arrest warrants, and were able to apprehend Grayson. Cops found a handgun in a small bag as well as other evidence. The 29-year-old victim, who was shot twice in the torso, is expected to survive his injuries. At this point, it doesn’t appear that the victim and Grayson knew each other.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Felon Arrested (by Chance) for Gun and Drug Possession
Santa Rosa police arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapons charges. On Sunday night, officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. They contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for, which he initially said he did not. As officers walked away, Wagle re-engaged with them concerning the subject during which a handgun with no serial number fell from Wagle’s waistband. They detained him and learned that he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. They conducted a search of his residence and found a Polymer 9mm ghost gun and a non-serialized AR-15 rifle, as well as suspected methamphetamine, anabolic steroids, and suspected fentanyl. Wagle was arrested for 6 firearm and drug related charges.
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Causing Panic At Reid Airport Arrested Twice In 24 Hours
(Las Vegas, NV) -- There's new information about the man arrested on suspicion of causing an active shooter scare inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Authorities say he was arrested twice at the airport in less than 24 hours during the weekend. He was first arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of resisting a public officer as police were investigating a possible security breach at the airport. Then on Sunday morning, he allegedly made a loud noise that sounded like a gun going off inside. It's still unclear what exactly caused the noise. The man is also accused of burglarizing a business inside Harry Reid Airport on Sunday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
wbrc.com
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Man Gets Life in Prison for Molesting Four Girls
A 70-year-old Rohnert Park man will serve a life sentence for molesting four girls between 2009 and 2020. Dana McGowen received 45-years to life in state prison after pleading no contest to three counts of committing sex acts with a child 10 years of age or younger, and eight counts of lewd acts with a child under 14. McGowen was arrested in 2020 when a 17-year-old Jane Doe went to Rohnert Park Officers determined to stop McGowan. She was abused multiple times from the ages of 6 to 12. The victims spoke during sentencing. One of McGowen’s victims expressed relief knowing he’s going to prison for life, and another said “One day I won’t live in fear anymore.”
Las Vegas police search for suspect involved in East Charleston shooting
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on East Charleston.
Police: Suspect who caused panic at LAS was arrested twice over the weekend
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that the suspect that caused a panic at Harry Reid International Airport was arrested twice over the weekend.
mendofever.com
Rohnert Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting Minors
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Dana McGowan, 70 years old of Rohnert Park, was sentenced yesterday by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 45 years-to-life in state prison following his pleas of “no contest” in June of this year to multiple charges of child molestation.
Suspect ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
KDWN
Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. Capt. Carlos Hank said the two officers hurt in the Thursday chase are expected to recover and the suspect also was treated for survivable injuries. Identities were not immediately made public. Hank says one other person was treated for minor injuries. Police say the chase began in northwest Las Vegas and ended several miles west of the Strip after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a police K-9 unit.
850wftl.com
Influencer arrested for the murder of boyfriend arrested for domestic violence in 2021
MIAMI, FL– New reports have been revealed showing that Instagram and Onlyfans model Courtney Clenney has a history of domestic violence against her boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli. Clenney was arrested in a domestic battery case while the couple was in Las Vegas in 2021. According to the...
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Drug and Weapons Charges
Originally Published By: Fairfield Police Department Facebook Page:. “This morning, at approximately 5:43 am, Dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and threatened with a firearm at a hotel located in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street. The victim was able to escape and directed officers to the hotel room where the incident occurred.
ksro.com
Drunk Driver with Ghost Gun Stopped in Santa Rosa
A man is behind bars on suspicion of driving drunk in Santa Rosa with a ghost gun in the car. Police tried to stop 23-year-old Keven Luna-Miramontes for running a stop light late Friday night, but he kept going at a slow speed for two minutes. He then stopped and gave up. Police pulled Luna-Miramontes over, arrested him, and conducted field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed he was driving at more than two times the legal limit. Officers then searched his car and say they found a loaded nine-millimeter ghost gun underneath the driver’s seat.
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
