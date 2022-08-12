Read full article on original website
comatoast
4d ago
"Mitchell obtained a job as a security guard at the Titusville Courthouse" <-how does this happen? while out on bond? for murder? a child. just wow.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
click orlando
VIDEO: Man accused of shooting, killing 30-year-old woman in Daytona Beach arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman in Daytona Beach has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, according to the police department. Chad Keene, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday, Daytona Beach police said. Police said the fatal shooting happened at...
click orlando
WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police released the body-camera video Tuesday showing Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s adult son getting arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Chase Mina, 27, was arrested Sunday night after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a pickup...
click orlando
19-year-old injured in shooting at basketball court near Bethune-Cookman University, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at Joe Harris Park near Bethune-Cookman University, according to police. Officers responded to the west side of the park near the basketball court located at 315 Pearl St. around 10:30 p.m., an incident report reads.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
2 found dead in Melbourne home, suspect in custody in Georgia, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators there said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
click orlando
81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries
CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police to hold vigil to honor fallen officer 1 year since his death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is set to hold a public vigil Wednesday night, marking a year since one of its officers died after being shot in the line of duty. Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in the head on June 23, 2021, when...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University student,19, hurt after shootout on basketball court near campus
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman University student is recovering after being shot when a shooting broke out on a basketball court at a community park near the campus Monday night. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., its officers were called out to Joe Harris Park...
click orlando
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon. A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they know who the shooter is...
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Teon Jamal Davis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks Teon Jamal Davis suspect in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives,” as Sheriff Wayne Ivey comes to you from Fox Lake Park in Titusville. In this episode, Sheriff Ivey says 33-year-old Davis is wanted for...
click orlando
Police activity delays SunRail trains in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two SunRail trains are delayed in Osceola County due to police assistance near the tracks, according to a tweet issued Tuesday night. According to train officials, a bus bridge is being implemented between the Kissimmee and Tupperware stations. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
click orlando
71-year-old Orlando man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Kirkman Road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 71-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash while bicycling in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fatal crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road, south of Washington Street. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard...
Bay News 9
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
