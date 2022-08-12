ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 3

comatoast
4d ago

"Mitchell obtained a job as a security guard at the Titusville Courthouse" <-how does this happen? while out on bond? for murder? a child. just wow.

villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in Melbourne home, suspect in custody in Georgia, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators there said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries

CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department. The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Police activity delays SunRail trains in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two SunRail trains are delayed in Osceola County due to police assistance near the tracks, according to a tweet issued Tuesday night. According to train officials, a bus bridge is being implemented between the Kissimmee and Tupperware stations. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

71-year-old Orlando man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Kirkman Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 71-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash while bicycling in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fatal crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road, south of Washington Street. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

