2news.com
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
Read our coverage on Tahoe’s Trash Problems at TheTahoeWeekly.com. During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
rosevilletoday.com
North Lake Tahoe Resort new Executive Team
Helping Lead the organization’s destination stewardship and management efforts. Tahoe City, Calif. – As it moves from serving as a Destination Marketing Organization to its new charter focused on destination stewardship and management, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) has named three new staff members to its executive leadership team.
viatravelers.com
18 Best Beaches in Lake Tahoe
Have you been to the magnificent Lake Tahoe? Are you thinking of visiting it soon? You can spend time having a blast at the marvelous beaches in Lake Tahoe while you’re there!. At approximately 1,645 feet deep, Lake Tahoe is America’s second deepest lake. And, with more than 70...
thetahoeweekly.com
Lake Forest boat ramp closure
The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
thetahoeweekly.com
North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers
Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New lane closures overnight near Sand Harbor for road work
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues highway enhancements near Incline Village. From Monday through October, traffic will be reduced to a single...
idesignarch.com
Magical Waterfront Estate Blends in with Nature on Lake Tahoe
Nature takes center stage at this unique house in Glenbrook, Nevada on Lake Tahoe, between Incline Village and Zephyr Cove. This one-of-a-kind lakefront mountain home enjoys 370′ of lake frontage with its own private pier. The architecturally acclaimed residence was designed by Costa Brown Architecture, and the cabinetry and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event
STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
thetahoeweekly.com
Baby Face Nelson’s watch now part of Tahoe City collection
During the early 1930s, Chicago-based gangsters were always streaming into Reno, Nev., a small but bustling city where William “Curly” Graham had police and politicians in his pocket. It was also easy to go unnoticed among the hordes of gamblers and tourists. After Baby Face Nelson’s cover was blown in the Bay Area, Graham assured the nervous outlaw that in Reno: “No one goes to the slammer round here less I say so.”
Sierra Sun
‘I wasn’t sure it was possible’: Local mountain biker completes Everest Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As the clock struck midnight on June 26, local mountain biker Harrison Biehl began his first of 15 laps up the Stanford Rock trail. Over the next 24 hours, he would experience moments of joy, as well as moments of self-doubt as he climbed 29,032 vertical feet to complete the Everest Challenge.
2news.com
New Lane Reductions on SR-28 As Part Of NDOT’s Incline-Village-Area Improvements
Drivers will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Aug. 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 28 and 431 near Incline Village. From Aug. 15 through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane...
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
Is Mt. Rose named due to seeing the form of a woman laying down?
Need help from the locals. My friend said that Mt. Rose is named cause you can see what looks a woman laying down in the ridges. Is there any truth to this? I can’t really see it.from JAYHAWKAVG.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
7-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After A Motorcycle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident occurred on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada county on Sunday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KCRA.com
Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
