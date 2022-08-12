ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Saint Francis, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Little Apple Post

Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machaela Cavanaugh
Little Apple Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Children#Fbi Investigation#Saint Francis Ministries#Kansas Reflector#Dcf
Little Apple Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy