Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: DE and ST coach Taiwo Onatolu and defensive end Malcolm Lee give latest camp update

Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Isaiah Neyor, Junior Angilau out for 2022 season

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered tough news for fans on Monday following the Longhorns practice. Sarkisian announced wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season ending injuries during the first scrimmage of Texas fall camp. As Horns247 reported over the weekend, both...
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Ohio Sports
Ohio Football
Cleveland, OH
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Video/quotes: Michael Matus discusses season-ending injury

Here is what Arizona State junior defensive end Michael Matus said about the season-ending ACL injury suffered in his left knee last week. "I'm sure Herm told you guys I won't be playing this season. One of the main things I'm kind of focused on how is just getting injury surgery, getting into rehab, taking it day by day. It's very unfortunate circumstances but unfortunately, it's football and it happens all the time. Some of the stuff I've preached to you guys, (defensive line) coach [Robert Rodriguez] has done a phenomenal job of bringing up the younger guys. Like Herm said, you're one hit away from having to go into the game. So, I'm not worried about the guys that we have behind us. I'm not too sure what the future holds for me but the only thing I'm worried about right now is just getting into rehab and getting out."
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday

Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Change in focus makes difference for Paris Shand

Paris Shand is in line for significant playing time this season and that is due in large part to a difference in attitude. "I think it’s been a tremendous difference,” Shand said. “Last camp I wasn’t fully honed into my craft, but I feel like this camp I am doing a lot better. Just overall pass moves, run stopping, understand what offense is coming.”
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Luke Jones making most of opportunity at left tackle

The Arkansas Razorbacks return four starters from an offensive line that powered them to an elite rushing attack in 2021. Senior Luke Jones has seamlessly filled in the one open spot at left tackle and has made the most of his opportunities this offseason. With so much experience up front,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Mississippi State training camp: Day 10 depth chart

The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State continued training camp Monday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

