Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla Chiu
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla Chiu
Related
3 Big Remaining Questions After Broncos' First Preseason Game
The Broncos are still searching for answers to these key questions.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
WATCH: DE and ST coach Taiwo Onatolu and defensive end Malcolm Lee give latest camp update
Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.
Isaiah Neyor, Junior Angilau out for 2022 season
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered tough news for fans on Monday following the Longhorns practice. Sarkisian announced wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season ending injuries during the first scrimmage of Texas fall camp. As Horns247 reported over the weekend, both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Video/quotes: Michael Matus discusses season-ending injury
Here is what Arizona State junior defensive end Michael Matus said about the season-ending ACL injury suffered in his left knee last week. "I'm sure Herm told you guys I won't be playing this season. One of the main things I'm kind of focused on how is just getting injury surgery, getting into rehab, taking it day by day. It's very unfortunate circumstances but unfortunately, it's football and it happens all the time. Some of the stuff I've preached to you guys, (defensive line) coach [Robert Rodriguez] has done a phenomenal job of bringing up the younger guys. Like Herm said, you're one hit away from having to go into the game. So, I'm not worried about the guys that we have behind us. I'm not too sure what the future holds for me but the only thing I'm worried about right now is just getting into rehab and getting out."
247Sports
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday
Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
'We have a chance to go for it'; Kevin Wilson looks to win a national title at Ohio State in 2022
Walking through the halls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, there are reminders everywhere of the tradition of the Ohio State football program. A person can’t walk from one meeting room to another without seeing images of Buckeye greats of the past. Lining the walls of the indoor field,...
Georgia football ‘looking for some mental and physical toughness’ from inside linebackers
Entering a new season, the Georgia Bulldogs understood it needed players to step up at inside linebacker after losing Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. While a few players have shown flashes in the early part of fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart is still waiting for more. Smart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Change in focus makes difference for Paris Shand
Paris Shand is in line for significant playing time this season and that is due in large part to a difference in attitude. "I think it’s been a tremendous difference,” Shand said. “Last camp I wasn’t fully honed into my craft, but I feel like this camp I am doing a lot better. Just overall pass moves, run stopping, understand what offense is coming.”
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Luke Jones making most of opportunity at left tackle
The Arkansas Razorbacks return four starters from an offensive line that powered them to an elite rushing attack in 2021. Senior Luke Jones has seamlessly filled in the one open spot at left tackle and has made the most of his opportunities this offseason. With so much experience up front,...
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Mississippi State training camp: Day 10 depth chart
The preparations for the 2022 season are officially underway. Mississippi State continued training camp Monday as head coach Mike Leach enters his third season with the Bulldogs' program. Once again, Mississippi State is giving open access to the media in order to observe training camp practices and it is much...
NFL・
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0