Area Accident Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:23 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on North CR 100E, near CR 200N in Warsaw. Drivers: Noelle Daley, 44, Timberline Circle, Warsaw; James Ross, 53, Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Witnesses said a red four-door Ford F150 struck a vehicle from behind, which led to the second vehicle hitting a third vehicle. Damages up to $10,000.
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
Woman Receives Prison Time After Leaving Work Release
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve two years in prison after leaving the county’s work release center without permission. Samantha Marie Jackson, 31, Warsaw, was charged with escape, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor.
Porter Street Paving Work Begins Tuesday
WARSAW – The Warsaw Street Department has announced plans to pave part of Porter Street beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16. The road work along Porter Street will stretch from West Street to Lake Street, the city announced in a news release issued Monday. The milling machine will arrive Tuesday and...
David Kotterman — PENDING
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Troy Carpenter — PENDING
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
Harlan Slabaugh
Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
Alberta Wamsley — PENDING
Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
L.C. Drabenstott
L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
Residents Near Menards Worry About Longterm US 30 Plan
WARSAW – There’s no final plan or design for a US 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night, Aug. 15, concerned about plans for the Parker Street intersection. A flyer handed out to...
James Ballinger — PENDING
James T. Ballinger, 59, Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin
Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED
Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
Kevin McQueen
Kevin Lee McQueen, 53, Columbia City, died at 11:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1968. He is survived by two adult children, Jessica and Hunter; and a sister, Tricia S. (Jeremy) Kilgore, Churubusco. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in...
Terry Troutman
Terry B. Troutman, 79, Kewanna died Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born June 23, 1943. Rans Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
