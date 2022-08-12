"I recognized our chemistry back then but I have a richer sense of it now." Having spent two decades on the radio and seeing shows in Boston, I have countless unforgettable moments. Right up there, though, is a 2019 coffee house performance at Lowell’s The Town and the City Festival with Thalia Zedek and Chris Brokaw playing Come songs (“Recidivist” is one of the greatest songs ever written).

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO