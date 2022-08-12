California isn’t even close to being the best state to live in, according to a new ranking. WalletHub has California ranked 27th in their 2022 list of best states to live in. The Golden State did rank number one specifically in income growth and restaurants per capita but ranked near or at the bottom for Housing Costs (50th) and Homeownership rate (49th). California ranked closer to the middle of the pack when it came to percentage of population in poverty (27th), percentage of insured population (21st), and percentage of adults in fair or poor health (33rd). The top three best states to live in were all in the northeast with Massachusetts taking the top spot.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO