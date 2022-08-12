Read full article on original website
California Ranked 27th Best State to Live In
California isn’t even close to being the best state to live in, according to a new ranking. WalletHub has California ranked 27th in their 2022 list of best states to live in. The Golden State did rank number one specifically in income growth and restaurants per capita but ranked near or at the bottom for Housing Costs (50th) and Homeownership rate (49th). California ranked closer to the middle of the pack when it came to percentage of population in poverty (27th), percentage of insured population (21st), and percentage of adults in fair or poor health (33rd). The top three best states to live in were all in the northeast with Massachusetts taking the top spot.
Some Homeowners Can Get Property Tax Relief; How to Apply
Property tax relief is available to eligible homeowners who have been affected by the pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief Program is providing one-time payments to qualified homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments. The program has extended assistance to cover past-due property taxes for homeowners whose mortgage payments are current and homeowners who are mortgage-free. Homeowners who fall in this category could receive up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes.
Single Women Dominate Homeownership in Bay Area
A new look at census data shows that most of California’s Bay Area homeowners are single women. That’s according to home improvement site Porch which says the metro area of San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara took the top spot for the largest homeownership gender gap in the U.S. Coming in at number five on that list was the metro area of San Francisco, Oakland and Berkley. While the nationwide gender gap of home ownership has changed over time, research shows single females have been at the top of homeownership for over four decades. A study from the National Association of Realtors says one reason for that is women tend to cut back more on finances than men.
