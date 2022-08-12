ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
KRQE News 13

APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
KOAT 7

Stolen Corrales Fire Department truck recovered

CORRALES, N.M. — Rio Rancho Police say a fire truck that was stolen from the Corrales Fire Department has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
rrobserver.com

Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls

Roger Wilson, 27, is facing two open counts of murder, auto theft and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges in the June 29 deaths of Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Wilson was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Gallegos said Wilson was driving about...
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
krwg.org

Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
KOAT 7

Three suspects taken into custody, after shooting incident involving Rio Rancho police

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Three suspects are in custody, after a shooting involving Rio Rancho police occurred Saturday morning. The incident occurred in a parking lot near Walmart on Unser Blvd. in Rio Rancho. Officers approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, when a man left the store and ran toward the vehicle. A confrontation took place, shots were fired and three suspects left the scene. No officers were injured in the exchange.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
KRQE News 13

Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
KRQE News 13

Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

(AP) – A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. An initial […]
