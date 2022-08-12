ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chlöe Talks Getting To See Beyoncé Put 'Renaissance' Together

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe is opening up about her mentor Beyoncé and what she got to see while making their respective albums at the same time. The global superstar offered Chlöe a record deal with Parkwood Entertainment after she and her sister Halle Bailey gained recognition as the singing duo Chloe x Halle on YouTube. During her recent cover story with Uproxx , the singer-songwriter and producer discussed the influence Beyoncé has played on her life.

The interview took place just days before her seventh studio album Renaissance dropped on July 29th . "This meant that for the first time since signing to Parkwood, Chlöe was crafting a solo body of work at the same time Beyoncé was, offering a unique opportunity to see Queen Bey put together the album," writes Wongo Okon. "Ever since I was a young girl, I've always been inspired by her," Chlöe said of Beyoncé. "To be able to hear the music and get to see her thought process in choosing certain songs, and just knowing how fearless she is, it's been incredibly inspiring to me."

Her latest single "Surprise" was released in mid-June and serves as the third solo single from her upcoming album. It followed "Treat Me" as well as "Have Mercy," which was released back in 2021. "I'm a brand new artist and I haven't had a body of work out [yet], so it'll be the first thing people hear from me, really," she said of her upcoming debut album. "So I think that'll be surprising in itself."

