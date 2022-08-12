Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
With home run milestones in sight, Albert Pujols should play another season
As his final season winds down, Albert Pujols now finds himself within striking distance of two home run milestones. Could he return for one more year with the St. Louis Cardinals?
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Family News
The sport of NASCAR has seen some notable father-son duos over the years, arguably none more famous than Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr. Kyle Busch and his son are hoping to be next in those ranks. The prominent NASCAR driver and his son are hoping to race together before everything...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews Reunion Photos
This weekend was a special one for Erin Andrews and her family. The Fox Sports sideline reporter was part of a 10-year reunion for her husband's Stanley Cup champion team. Jarret Stoll and the Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup back in 2012. "This was beyond special. Amazing time...
NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
NBC’s Reported New Broadcast Team for Notre Dame Football Gets Panned Before Even Calling a Game
College football fans rip NBC’s pairing of Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame football games
Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos
It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country. No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game. Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed...
NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Major Warning Monday
Roquan Smith might be interested in a trade, but NFL teams should stay away from contacting him. According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero, the person making contact with teams regarding the Bears linebacker is not an official agent. Any teams who have contact could be charged with...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
America's fastest growing sport includes former NFL star Drew Brees
Marci Gonzalez joins Drew Brees on the pickleball court in Newport Beach, California to get some tips and details on why he loves the game so much that he is now a team owner. She also meets members of the Santa Monica Pickleball Club, players of all ages and athletic abilities coming together for fun in the sun with a paddle and ball.
