‘Happy Days’ Ron Howard Reveals Costar Anson Williams Helped Get His ‘Ambitious’ Directing Career Going

 4 days ago
Recently, Ron Howard, the award-winning director behind hits like A Beautiful Mind, Willow, and Backdraft responded to a question regarding his career and the direction it has gone since the early days. And, in doing so, the director and actor also threw some big props to his former Happy Days costar, Anson Williams.

From 1974 until 1984, Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham in the popular classic TV sitcom series, Happy Days. Starring alongside the former Andy Griffith Show child star are longtime actors Henry Winkler, Tom Bosely, Marion Ross, Don Most, and Anson Williams, among others. And, over the decade-long stretch the series aired on primetime TV, the entire cast became very close. Ultimately encouraging each other as their careers continued on past the series.

However, there is one costar that Ron Howard credits the most for helping him realize his dream of stepping behind the camera as a director. It was a sweet moment of tribute as Howard considers the direction of his films over the years.

Ron Howard Thinks Back To His Early Days Behind The Film Cameras

In a recent tweet, Ron Howard is asked if he sees his early days as a movie director showing up in any of his newer works. Or if he evolved as a director over the years, picking up different techniques and/or styles along the way. Howard’s initial response notes that he does see a lot of his early self in all of his films. However, the early films include the point of view of a “younger guy.”

Later, Howard re-tweeted the exchange, this time giving credit to his Happy Days costar for encouraging his dreams to step into the role of director.

“[I]t took a few years before I could begin getting more ambitious projects greenlit,” Ron Howard says in the early morning retweet. He then notes that the 1980 NBC production Skyward starring Bette Davis was one of his first. This project, Ron Howard notes is the “brainchild” of his former Happy Days costar Anson Williams. Williams, Howard adds, also served as executive producer of the project.

“Anson remains a close friend,” the Cinderella Man director adds. who is now running for mayor of #Ojai#AnsonforMayor.”

Henry Winkler Endorses Anson Williams For Mayor

Ron Howard isn’t the only Happy Days alum to voice his support for Anson Williams as he vies for the mayoral seat in Ojai California. Henry Winkler has also tossed in his endorsement of Williams’s recent political run.

“Anson Williams for Mayor of Ojai,” Henry Winkler writes in a recent Twitter post.

The Twitter post includes a link to Anson Williams’ campaign home page. Henry Winkler finishes his message with a very supportive endorsement, noting that “yes, he is the perfect candidate.”

Odin
3d ago

I love these people. Growing up watching happy days… was the best.. how time flies..

Clint and Ron Howard Discuss Their First Prize-Winning Film

Ron Howard and his brother Clint revealed a lot about their youth in a 2021 memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. Ron shared anecdotes of how his parents prepared him to be an actor at the age of three. They were always a Hollywood family. And Ron always collaborated with his brother Clint. They’ve always known each other best.
‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Speaks Out About Whether He’d Appear in a Reboot

Could we soon see a “Happy Days” reboot with the original cast? According to Anson Williams, who played Potsie Weber in the classic TV sitcom, anything is possible. While it’s been decades since Williams found himself in front of the camera, the star has never forgotten his “Happy Days” family. Since shooting wrapped, he’s maintained a close relationship with his TV family, including Henry Winkler and Ron Howard.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role

We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments. In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
