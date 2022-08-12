ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas gets legitimately tested in second game in Spain

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzyeS_0hEqLqfZ00

As easy as Arkansas’ first game in Spain appeared, the second was that much of a test.

The Razorbacks beat Catalan Elite 99-86 on Thursday on the second of four scheduled European exhibitions for the Arkansas basketball team .

Devo Davis had 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Kamani Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. They are the only two holdovers from last year’s Elite Eight team.

“Without Devo and Kamani, we don’t win the game, I promise you that,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. “Probably not even close if those two don’t play. I mean, the game tilts the other way.”

Catalan Select made 10 3-pointers and jumped out to a 28-20 lead after the first quarter. The 3-pointer was an Arkansas bugaboo at times last season, especially early.

“Obviously not the way we want to start games on both sides of the ball,” Musselman said. “Defensively, we have a long, long way to go.”

Arkansas countered with a 29-15 edge in the second quarter to take the lead. They never trailed again, but never quite put away Catalan Select, either.

“Nobody is in there smiling or laughing. Everybody is kind of down, but it’s mine and Devo’s job to tell the young guys they’ll be all right,” Johnson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
On3.com

Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elite Eight#Razorbacks#Catalan#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern   PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy