ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Rhode Island#Cockfighting#Violent Crime
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
ABC6.com

New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
WTOV 9

Thomas resigns from St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Mark Thomas has resigned his position on St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty to mail fraud Monday. Thomas, a former attorney who also formerly served on the Belmont County Commission, was elected as St. Clairsville’s 3rd Ward council representative last fall after running unopposed.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
92 Moose

Two People Killed In Head On Crash Near Maine / New Hampshire Border

Two people are dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Maine town of Berwick. According to WMTW, police reported that a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Route 4. The Volvo was reportedly passing several vehicles when it had a head on collision with a 2014 Chevy sedan. The crash happened near the intersection with Old Route 4.
A.W. Naves

New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead

Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
iheart.com

New Alternatives To Ride Sharing Become Law

Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy