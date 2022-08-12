Read full article on original website
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
