Public Safety

Many Oregon counties will see measure on psilocybin for therapeutic use on Nov. ballot

Two years ago, Oregon voters approved a controversial measure that allows the use of psilocybin in this state for therapeutic purposes. Psilocybin is a naturally-occurring psychedelic compound, found in mushrooms commonly known as 'magic mushrooms.'. According to the Oregon Health Authority's website, research suggests psilocybin may help with depression, anxiety,...
Oregon Dental Implant Residency

An elite team of dental implant and restorative specialists are right here in Oregon educating the next generation of implant dentists. Tammy Hernandez met with James A Miller, DMD, Clinical Director of Oregon Dental Implant Residency, along with Aleks Lyashenko, DDS, a resident dentist, to learn why their residency program is good for all of us.
Cooling centers opening for mid-week heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot temperatures are on the way for the Pacific Northwest, with the Portland metro area reaching the near 100-degree range on Wednesday and Thursday. If you don't have air conditioning, now is the time to plan how you'll stay cool. 211 Info has a list of...
Betsy Johnson expected to be on Oregon governor ballot

Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson will deliver signatures Tuesday to the Secretary of State's Office to get her name on the November ballot. Johnson running as an unaffiliated candidate from all other parties. She needs 23,000 valid signatures to be certified for the ballot, and her campaign says it...
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I’m on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I’m being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
