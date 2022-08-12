Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Many Oregon counties will see measure on psilocybin for therapeutic use on Nov. ballot
Two years ago, Oregon voters approved a controversial measure that allows the use of psilocybin in this state for therapeutic purposes. Psilocybin is a naturally-occurring psychedelic compound, found in mushrooms commonly known as 'magic mushrooms.'. According to the Oregon Health Authority's website, research suggests psilocybin may help with depression, anxiety,...
KATU.com
Oregon Dental Implant Residency
An elite team of dental implant and restorative specialists are right here in Oregon educating the next generation of implant dentists. Tammy Hernandez met with James A Miller, DMD, Clinical Director of Oregon Dental Implant Residency, along with Aleks Lyashenko, DDS, a resident dentist, to learn why their residency program is good for all of us.
KATU.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: ODF knocks down several small fires along 1-5 in Rogue River area
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 14 at 11:00 a.m.:. All six fires have been caught and all flames are extinguished. The largest one was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre. Firefighters are working on mopping up each incident. ODF has launched aircraft to do recon further...
KATU.com
Cooling centers opening for mid-week heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot temperatures are on the way for the Pacific Northwest, with the Portland metro area reaching the near 100-degree range on Wednesday and Thursday. If you don't have air conditioning, now is the time to plan how you'll stay cool. 211 Info has a list of...
KATU.com
Betsy Johnson expected to be on Oregon governor ballot
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson will deliver signatures Tuesday to the Secretary of State's Office to get her name on the November ballot. Johnson running as an unaffiliated candidate from all other parties. She needs 23,000 valid signatures to be certified for the ballot, and her campaign says it...
KATU.com
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson delivers over 48K signatures to get on Nov. ballot
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday to get her name on the November ballot. Johnson is running as an unaffiliated candidate. She needed to turn in 23,744 valid signatures to be certified for the ballot. On Tuesday, her campaign...
KATU.com
Oregon GOP lawmakers propose measure to freeze property tax for seniors' primary home
Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature have taken steps to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that will impact homeowners who are 65 or older. The measure, called Initiative Petition 10, is a Constitutional Amendment that freezes the property tax assessment of a senior citizen's primary residence. Republican State...
KATU.com
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
KATU.com
Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I’m on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I’m being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
