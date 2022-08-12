Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
fantasypros.com
Brady Singer fans seven across six scoreless innings in win Sunday
Brady Singer pitched six innings, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Singer dominated the top team in baseball on Sunday, holding the Dodgers to one hit across six shutout innings. Singer improves to 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.13!WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 104 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Singer has won back-to-back starts and is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 50 innings across his last eight starts dating back to July 3. Singer will make his next start on the road against the Rays on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
fantasypros.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers, fuels Yankees victory in Boston Saturday
Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Yankee and was responsible for all three of New York’s runs on Saturday night. IKF tied the game at 2-2 with his two-run home run in the 5th inning before he hit the go-ahead RBI infield single on a safety squeeze in the 9th. He is now slashing .271/.315/.325 with one home run, 36 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. The 27-year-old sparked a much needed win for a Yankees team that had lost eight of its last ten games.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
DL Hall allows five runs, strikes out six in MLB debut Saturday
DL Hall (0-1) allowed five earned runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings, owning the loss in the 2-8 defeat to the Rays. The left-hander struck out six and yielded three walks in the 76-pitch outing. Fantasy Impact:. Hall faced 19 batters in his first big league start and...
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Dustin May finishes rehab, expected to start Saturday
Dustin May (elbow) completed his final rehab start Sunday, throwing 70 pitches. He threw 5 innings, gave up 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out 10. He is expected to return to the Dodgers rotation Saturday against the Marlins. (MiLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. May hit 99 MPH as well and looked...
fantasypros.com
Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
There was hope around the team that Buehler would be able to return to the Dodgers for the postseason run, but he has now been shut down for the year with his flexor strain that will now require surgery. This is a tough blow for Los Angeles, but it looks like Dustin May will make his season debut this weekend and he will likely stay in the starting rotation for the remainder of the year with Buehler out. Although this has not been confirmed, the fact that Buehler was attempting to come back this season likely means the righthander will be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season.
fantasypros.com
Nick Pratto out of lineup vs Dodgers Sunday
Pratto gets the day off for rest after starting 12 of 13 games this month including six games in five days. Pratto is slashing .200/.305/.400 with three home runs, eight RBI, and 12 walks in the first 92 plate appearances of his career. Regular DH Vinnie Pasquantino will start at first base and bat fourth on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. shines in preseason debut
After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson disappoints in restricted preseason action
Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.
fantasypros.com
Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay
The move lands Nassib back in Tampa Bay with head coach Todd Bowles. The 29-year-old DE played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 where he totaled an impressive 12.5 sacks, six of which came in 2019 under Bowles who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020 to 2021 but wasn't able to reach the same level of play finishing with only four sacks in his two seasons with the team before they released him in March. While Nassib may not be a cornerstone piece of the Bucs defense in 2022, he does add some depth and familiarity to the unit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
Jimmie Ward dealing with hamstring injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jimmie Ward suffered a "pretty bad hamstring injury" during Sunday's training camp session. (David Lombardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ward's status for Week 1 of the NFL season is now in question. The ninth-year pro will have less than a...
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
fantasypros.com
Kyle Trask productive in preseason loss Saturday
Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask had a productive day Satuday, going 25-33 on his pass attempts and logging 258 yards to go with 2 TDs and an interception in Saturday's loss to Miami. Trask saw the bulk of the work for the Buccaneers on Saturday, having 28 more attempts than the next closest Tampa Bay quarterback. He produced pretty well with what he was given, making some impressive throws and keeping the bad plays to a minimal. He certainly has room to improve, but the arrow is pointing up for the Florida product.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
fantasypros.com
Robert Tonyan coming off PUP list, will start with individual drills
Packers head coach announced tight end Robert Tonyan will come off the PUP list and will start with individual drills as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. (Tom Silverstein on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Tonyan will also participate in walk-throughs as returns from an ACL tear suffered in...
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
Comments / 0