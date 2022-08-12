Read full article on original website
Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
Infant expected to suffer 'lasting' injuries after father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was accused of abusing his eight-week-old son, leaving the infant with Shaken Baby Syndrome and suffering from seizures and hemorrhaging. Detectives and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Bates, 22, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile...
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida...
Police respond to man injured in reported early-morning shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive on reports of a shooting victim. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile
On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash
DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road. Officers told...
Louisiana father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and […]
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
Family claims deadly shooting was self-defense after man was found shot on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area...
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Baton Rouge murder victim's funeral in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A person was shot at a funeral after an argument stirred up at the service where a victim of gun violence was being laid to rest. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday evening Anthony James, 18, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after the shooting. Deputies...
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
