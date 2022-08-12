ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

wbrz.com

Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police respond to man injured in reported early-morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive on reports of a shooting victim. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile

On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
an17.com

Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash

DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

