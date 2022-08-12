ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZ5QW_0hEqKRlJ00

Boris Johnson used “rude” words when Douglas Ross called for his resignation, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.

Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to go earlier this year over partygate, before he rescinded his calls citing the need for stability at the top of Government when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale, Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he told him to quit immediately after a session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Neic_0hEqKRlJ00
Douglas Ross recalled the moment he told Boris Johnson he should resign (PA) (PA Wire)

“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the Prime Minister to resign, he was not particularly pleased with that,” Mr Ross said.

“He was angry, one of his MPs was saying they no longer had confidence in him, I think it would be a difficult conversation to have for any party leader to have your MPs telling you that, particularly when you’re the Prime Minister – that ratchets it up a notch.”

When asked if Mr Johnson had used “Latin words” – a euphemism for swearing – Mr Ross said: “They were rude, they weren’t necessarily Latin.”

Within hours of his stance becoming public, then leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg repeatedly described Mr Ross as a “lightweight” in the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rZns_0hEqKRlJ00
Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised Douglas Ross following the Scottish Tory’s call for Boris Johnson to quit (PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Ross said: “This is clearly a line, they wanted to dampen down any potential dissent.

“When Jacob Rees-Mogg made those comments, I said ‘well, you’re entitled to that view’ – I disagree with it, I’ve never said anything about Jacob Rees-Mogg, I don’t think we’ve actually ever spoken before in the five years that I’ve been in the House of Commons.

“For someone who prides himself on being very courteous to colleagues, it was a surprise.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Conservatives met with protesters shouting ‘Tory scum’ at Perth hustings

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out”. People demonstrating outside the city’s Concert Hall were seen pushing through barriers and shouting at the attendees before the event started at 7pm on Tuesday. Police...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Iain Dale
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Charlton manager Ben Garner praises Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Charlton manager Ben Garner saw Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shine on his debut as they thrashed Plymouth 5-1 and then backed the Crystal Palace loanee to scale even greater heights. The 19-year-old winger took just 11 minutes to score the Addicks’ opening goal. Charlton have a 100 per cent winning record...
SOCCER
newschain

Conservative leadership hopefuls visit Northern Ireland

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings event in Belfast. Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Scottish Government#Latin#Russia#Uk
newschain

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described on Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Mr Putin...
POLITICS
newschain

Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public,...
WORLD
newschain

Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%

The rapidly increasing financial pressure on millions of families across the UK will be laid out on Wednesday as experts predict the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades. Inflation is expected to have hit close to 10% as the price of diesel and petrol...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme. Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

German industry at risk as Rhine falls, lobby group warns

Factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo, Germany’s main industry lobby group warned on Tuesday. Water levels on the Rhine at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped by a further four...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine

A woman whose parents died with HIV eight days apart has vowed to continue campaigning until all those affected by the infected blood scandal have been compensated. Lauren Palmer was just nine when she was orphaned after her parents, Stephen and Barbara Palmer, died with HIV and Hepatitis C in August 1993.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to give victims of the infected blood scandal compensation payments of £100,000. Mr Swann said he will work with his counterparts in Westminster to ensure the payments to victims in Northern Ireland are made “at pace”.
HEALTH
newschain

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison on target as Harrogate see off Gillingham

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison scored either side of half-time as Harrogate recorded a 2-0 League Two victory over Gillingham. Harrogate created the first chance after 10 minutes when Jaheim Headley’s low strike and forced Glenn Morris into a strong save. Gillingham debutant Hakeeb Adelakun then went close when...
SOCCER
newschain

Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries. The youngster was attacked by the Bull Mastiff-type animal after going to visit a friend’s house in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green, Merseyside Police said in a statement. A neighbour who fought the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy