ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Are Still In The Race For Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19p5p0_0hEqKMau00

Matheus Nunes is only expected to become a realistic option for Manchester City if Bernardo Silva leaves the club, but the club are certainly continuing to monitor the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Manchester City are still in the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, but are not currently the most interested club.

Matheus Nunes is only expected to become a realistic option for Manchester City if Bernardo Silva leaves the club, but the club are certainly continuing to monitor the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

West Ham United had a bid rejected for the player recently, and there are other Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCwpo_0hEqKMau00
Manchester City remain in the race for Matheus Nunes.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Florian Plettenburg, Manchester City are still in for Matheus Nunes, but are not currently the most interested club. Wolves are at the moment the club with the most concrete interest, with Liverpool hovering around in the background.

In terms of Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, Florian Plettenburg describes the interest as not hot. Wolves have the most outright interest, but Manchester City's situation is set to change if Barcelona attempt to sign Bernardo Silva.

Sporting Lisbon are holding out for a fee of around €35million for the player, who rejected the bid from West Ham United himself.

The general belief is that the player knew bids from bigger clubs would come, which may rule any chance of Wolves signing him out, although the Portuguese contingent at the club may work in their favour.

The most likely Bernardo Silva replacement is still Lucas Paqueta due to how similar the two players are in terms of play style, but Matheus Nunes is certainly a player to keep an eye on due to his price tag.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Matheus Nunes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Barcelona#West Ham United#Imago Nurphoto
City Transfer Room

Kevin De Bruyne Expects Bernardo Silva To Stay

One of the biggest transfer rumours of this summer has been Bernardo Silva to Barcelona with the La Liga giants, who have been in financial disarray, wanting to end the transfer window with the signing of the Portuguese international however new vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne expects Silva to stay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy