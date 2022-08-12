Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Troopers issue more than 1,700 speeding tickets in Nebraska over 26-day stretch
LINCOLN, Neb. — Many drivers in Nebraska were caught for using Nebraska roadways as a raceway during a 26-day stretch recently. Throughout the most recent campaign to combat speeders, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers issued more than 1,700 speeding citations across the state from July 20 through Aug. 14.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, August 16, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Extension to host price risk management workshop for cattle producers in McCook. - 2022 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients for 100, 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership. - Nebraska Cattlemen seeks volunteers for State...
NebraskaTV
MetalQuest awarded grant to develop young talent for high tech, 'high excitement careers'
HEBRON, Neb. / LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska companies that want to grow say they can't because they can't find workers. The state takes action to address its workforce crisis, especially in high tech manufacturing positions that go unfilled. Gov. Pete Ricketts has been impressed on his visits to MetalQuest...
NebraskaTV
Average Nebraska gas prices decrease once again over the past week
Gas prices across Nebraska have continued to fall over the past week. As of Monday, average gasoline prices have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices here in the Cornhusker State are averaging $3.73 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. Fuel prices in Nebraska...
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: August 14, 2022
Nebraska agriculture breaks records, beef exports continue to rise along with strong corn and soybean production. And global markets bring dollars back to rural Nebraska. We visit with Governor Pete Ricketts about trade. Plus new soybean crush plants are coming online and we'll look at the new opportunities and also...
