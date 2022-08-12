ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech

LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, August 16, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Extension to host price risk management workshop for cattle producers in McCook. - 2022 Aksarben Farm Family Award recipients for 100, 150 years of consecutive family farm ownership. - Nebraska Cattlemen seeks volunteers for State...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
NebraskaTV

Average Nebraska gas prices decrease once again over the past week

Gas prices across Nebraska have continued to fall over the past week. As of Monday, average gasoline prices have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices here in the Cornhusker State are averaging $3.73 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. Fuel prices in Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: August 14, 2022

Nebraska agriculture breaks records, beef exports continue to rise along with strong corn and soybean production. And global markets bring dollars back to rural Nebraska. We visit with Governor Pete Ricketts about trade. Plus new soybean crush plants are coming online and we'll look at the new opportunities and also...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy