ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ellis
WOLF

Young Boy Arrested for Setting Fire to Barn

Snyder County (WOLF) — A 14-year-old McClure boy was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a barn in Snyder County back on August 2nd. We're told it happened on a property in the 1,000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township around 10:25 p.m. Thankfully no one was...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Local Advocates Aim to Help Those Impacted by First Hospital Closure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — With the news of First Hospital in Kingston set to close in October, more and more people are reacting to the news. “It goes from the top all the way to the bottom all the way to the bottom, and I mean the bottom of the bottom, in the streets, these people are dying” says Jacqueline Roughsedge, member of Put People First PA.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cockfighting#Violent Crime
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
WOLF

VAMC COVID guidelines not affected by CDC easing of guidelines, says VAMC Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With the CDC relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, easing social distancing requirements and no longer encouraging Americans to quarantine if they've been in contact with someone with COVID-19, we reached out to the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre to see if their COVID protocols in place for veterans would ease along with those.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy