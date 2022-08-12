Read full article on original website
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
WOLF
PA man faces time in federal prison for alleged violent threats against FBI
PA (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania man appeared in federal court Monday after allegedly threatening FBI personnel. According to Skook News, 46-year-old Adam Beis remains in custody for an incident that officials say happened on or around August 11th. Court documents indicate that the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
GoLocalProv
Federal Hill’s Toscan Social Club: A Hub for Crime and State House Insiders, According to RISP
GoLocal has secured hundreds of pages of Rhode Island State Police surveillance records. The monitoring was focused on Dino Guilmette — those records tracked the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time social clubs on Federal Hill in Providence — the Toscan Social Club.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
WOLF
Young Boy Arrested for Setting Fire to Barn
Snyder County (WOLF) — A 14-year-old McClure boy was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a barn in Snyder County back on August 2nd. We're told it happened on a property in the 1,000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township around 10:25 p.m. Thankfully no one was...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
WOLF
Local Advocates Aim to Help Those Impacted by First Hospital Closure
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — With the news of First Hospital in Kingston set to close in October, more and more people are reacting to the news. “It goes from the top all the way to the bottom all the way to the bottom, and I mean the bottom of the bottom, in the streets, these people are dying” says Jacqueline Roughsedge, member of Put People First PA.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
ABC6.com
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
New leads in case of Massachusetts teen missing for weeks
New information was provided Thursday in the case of a girl missing since late July from Alford. The Massachusetts State Police said they have reason to believe Navaeh Mack, 16, could be in Philadelphia.
WOLF
VAMC COVID guidelines not affected by CDC easing of guidelines, says VAMC Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With the CDC relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, easing social distancing requirements and no longer encouraging Americans to quarantine if they've been in contact with someone with COVID-19, we reached out to the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre to see if their COVID protocols in place for veterans would ease along with those.
