Las Vegas, NV

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
Residents at senior living facility facing relocation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday. According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel. The company says...
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV

Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
