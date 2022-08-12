Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas is #1 most popular US destination this fall, Tripadvisor says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You’re likely not alone, according to a new report. Tripadvisor on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas has been ranked as the number one most popular U.S. destination that Americans plan to visit this fall. The website...
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend. The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday. Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them...
8newsnow.com
Residents at senior living facility facing relocation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
Fox5 KVVU
Single mom’s home, artwork damaged by recent Las Vegas floodwaters
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single mom and her two boys have been forced out of their home by flood damage. The home also served as an art studio. Most of the art that was up for sale has been destroyed. On Friday afternoon, it poured near Hollywood and...
New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers
The team behind ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday. According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel. The company says...
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Golf course water budgets require more grass to be cut
If you’re looking to hit the green you may be seeing less and less of it. Golf courses are being required to cut their water budgets even more to conserve water.
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
Fox5 KVVU
Lyft, Motional continue working towards fully driverless robotaxi service in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lyft and Motional are continuing their work towards launching a fully driverless robotaxi service in Las Vegas. According to a news release, starting Tuesday, as part of a partnership with Motional, the two companies have launched a new all-electric, fully driverless robotaxi in Las Vegas.
