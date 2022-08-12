ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

fox44news.com

Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES

The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE

One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

New safety features being constructed along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM, BURTON, AND A FULL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is off to a 9-1 start to the 2022 season. Tonight (Tuesday), the Cubettes will host their home opener against St. Agnes at the Brenham High School Gym. The freshman and JV teams get underway at 4:30pm, and the varsity begins at 5:30pm. The Burton...
BURTON, TX
kagstv.com

A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages

BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
BRYAN, TX

