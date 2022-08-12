Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect near Texas A&M: Police
At least one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment near Texas A&M University, prompting a SWAT team response, police said.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
fox44news.com
Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
Man charged in Elgin deadly shooting
A man turned himself in after a couple of shootings over the weekend lead to someone's death, the Elgin Police Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver
Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS, GUNS & HOSES BLOOD DRIVE
Two guests will be featured on this week’s Community Corner on KWHI. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Retired Brenham firefighter Rob Aguilar will discuss the Guns and Hoses Blood Drive, happening Friday and...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES
The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND A FULL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is off to a 9-1 start to the 2022 season. Tonight (Tuesday), the Cubettes will host their home opener against St. Agnes at the Brenham High School Gym. The freshman and JV teams get underway at 4:30pm, and the varsity begins at 5:30pm. The Burton...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
kagstv.com
A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages
BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
Comments / 0