Fox5 KVVU

UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Las Vegas High School#Sports Medicine#Combat#Highschoolsports#Boxing#Mma
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
8newsnow.com

Residents at senior living facility facing relocation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – 97mph in a school zone

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Starting week two of the new school year with a big time “what were you thinking?” moment in a CCSD school zone from just last Friday. Metro Police social media posted a car taken off our streets after going nearly quadruple the school zone speed limit saying:
8newsnow.com

New mural to be unveiled at east Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful will join local artists on Monday, Aug 15 to unveil a new mural. The unveiling will take place at Douglas A. Selby Park & Trailhead in the east valley. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by...
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
