Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
Fox5 KVVU
Single mom’s home, artwork damaged by recent Las Vegas floodwaters
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single mom and her two boys have been forced out of their home by flood damage. The home also served as an art studio. Most of the art that was up for sale has been destroyed. On Friday afternoon, it poured near Hollywood and...
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus. UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. According to UNLV, the...
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas
California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at Aliante Casino
A Las Vegas local hit a $100,000 jackpot at Aliante Casino, Hotel and Spa on Thursday while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
‘They’ve misplaced my child,’ Kindergartner goes missing on first day of school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety measures at Clark County schools remain a concern for parents.A kindergartener went missing on the first day of school when pick-up procedures failed. Lonny and Jessica Gendall told 8 News Now they were already concerned about how the process would go before even dropping off their daughter Emily at Patricia […]
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
vegas24seven.com
Flavor Flav Finds Henderson Brunch Hotspot The Stove Flavorful this Sunday
FLAVOR FLAV FINDS HENDERSON BRUNCH HOTSPOT THE STOVE FLAVORFUL THIS SUNDAY AT BRUNCH. Flavor Flav poses at The Stove NV with server Lexi. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the clock-wearing rapper known as Flavor Flav was spotted at The Stove NV, the eclectic party brunch hotspot in Henderson. He arrived...
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
8newsnow.com
Residents at senior living facility facing relocation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
Las Vegas family hopeful that remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
On June 19, 2004 — the day before Father’s Day — Kenneth Funk was on a pontoon boat with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit. The force threw Annette from the boat, and Funk jumped in after her.
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers
The team behind ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – 97mph in a school zone
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Starting week two of the new school year with a big time “what were you thinking?” moment in a CCSD school zone from just last Friday. Metro Police social media posted a car taken off our streets after going nearly quadruple the school zone speed limit saying:
vegas24seven.com
Sickies Garage in Town Square Scores a Touchdown with a Football-Inspired Fall Special Menu
With a nod to football snacks and bites, Sickies Garage fall specials begin today. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in Town Square announces new fall football-inspired specials. These items are available beginning today, Aug. 15, 2022. Football season-inspired eats include:. Totchos (a delightfully Midwestern combo of Sickies’ signature tater tots...
8newsnow.com
New mural to be unveiled at east Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful will join local artists on Monday, Aug 15 to unveil a new mural. The unveiling will take place at Douglas A. Selby Park & Trailhead in the east valley. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by...
FBI: Las Vegas man charged in Ohio for running sports wagering Ponzi scheme
A Las Vegas man has been charged in Ohio for stealing $8.5 million from investors through a sports-wagering Ponzi scheme.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
