Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya “won’t make it” five rounds at UFC 281: “If he’s within my reach I will hurt him”
Alex Pereira has the utmost confidence in his ability to dethrone Israel Adesanya. The UFC 281 title bout between Adesanya and Pereira feels like destiny. Pereira holds two victories over Adesanya in kickboxing. Their last encounter ended in brutal fashion with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold. The two will mix...
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Henry Cejudo On Marlon Vera’s KO Win Over Dominick Cruz: ‘It’s The Same Way I knocked Him Out Too’
Henry Cejudo reckoned that Marlon Vera finished Dominick Cruz the same way he did. “Triple C” is not impressed by how “Chito” beat “The Dominator”. Marlon Vera put on a performance for the ages at UFC San Diego this past weekend with a highlight real KO win over Dominick Cruz. While many are raving about “Chito’s” stunning victory, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo said he has done the same in the past and he’s not impressed by Vera’s version.
Marlon Vera Doesn’t Mind If Henry Cejudo Skips The Bantamweight Line, Cejudo Responds
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera doesn’t care if the former double champion skips the line for a bantamweight title shot. Chito is coming off the biggest win of his career this past weekend. In the main event of UFC San Diego, he knocked out Dominick Cruz and became the first fighter to defeat Cruz in a non-title fight.
Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach Says People Who Scored The Fight For Gilbert Burns Are Pricks
Khamzat Chimaev‘s head coach was brutally honest about how he felt about fans and analysts not scoring the fight for his fighter. Chimaev returns to action in less than a month to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in his first UFC main event. In April, he went to war with former title challenger Gilbert Burns and ended up winning a unanimous decision.
Dominick Cruz Releases Statement Following UFC San Diego Defeat To ‘Chito’ Vera
Dominick Cruz is staying positive following his latest setback. Cruz took on Marlon “Chito” Vera in the UFC San Diego headliner this past weekend in a bantamweight contest that took place in the former’s hometown. Despite having many good moments and winning the first two rounds on...
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
MMA Fighter Rory MacDonald Announces Retirement Following His Exit From the 2022 PFL Season
Former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, who challenged the UFC title once, was knocked out in less than four minutes by Dilano Taylor during Saturday’s semifinal playoff match at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. Following a devastating loss, Rory MacDonald has decided to retire from competitive sports. The news of MacDonald’s...
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Luke Rockhold Says He Excepts Nothing Less Than A Title Shot Next, Give His Take On Diaz Vs. Chimaev
Luke Rockhold thinks he is next in line for a title shot after beating Paulo Costa. Rockhold lays out the only way he sees Nate Diaz beating Khamzat Chimaev. Luke Rockhold is ready to make his return to the UFC after three years away. The former champion will be taking on the number six ranked Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278. Rockhold has a tough test ahead of him in Costa but if he is victorious, Rockhold believes he should be next in line for a title shot.
Bobby Green calls out “fathead” Paddy Pimblett from a few rows behind at UFC San Diego: “I don’t know about the Baddy, if he was bad, he would fight me”
Bobby Green is hoping to fight Paddy Pimblett his next time out. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego with Green being just a few rows behind ‘The Baddy’ when he began videotaping him and calling him out. Green was vocal about thinking Pimblett was taking easy fights and hopes he steps up to the plate and faces him.
