Luke Rockhold thinks he is next in line for a title shot after beating Paulo Costa. Rockhold lays out the only way he sees Nate Diaz beating Khamzat Chimaev. Luke Rockhold is ready to make his return to the UFC after three years away. The former champion will be taking on the number six ranked Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278. Rockhold has a tough test ahead of him in Costa but if he is victorious, Rockhold believes he should be next in line for a title shot.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO