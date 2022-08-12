ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns

Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time

UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Henry Cejudo On Marlon Vera’s KO Win Over Dominick Cruz: ‘It’s The Same Way I knocked Him Out Too’

Henry Cejudo reckoned that Marlon Vera finished Dominick Cruz the same way he did. “Triple C” is not impressed by how “Chito” beat “The Dominator”. Marlon Vera put on a performance for the ages at UFC San Diego this past weekend with a highlight real KO win over Dominick Cruz. While many are raving about “Chito’s” stunning victory, former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo said he has done the same in the past and he’s not impressed by Vera’s version.
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Luke Rockhold Says He Excepts Nothing Less Than A Title Shot Next, Give His Take On Diaz Vs. Chimaev

Luke Rockhold thinks he is next in line for a title shot after beating Paulo Costa. Rockhold lays out the only way he sees Nate Diaz beating Khamzat Chimaev. Luke Rockhold is ready to make his return to the UFC after three years away. The former champion will be taking on the number six ranked Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278. Rockhold has a tough test ahead of him in Costa but if he is victorious, Rockhold believes he should be next in line for a title shot.
Bobby Green calls out “fathead” Paddy Pimblett from a few rows behind at UFC San Diego: “I don’t know about the Baddy, if he was bad, he would fight me”

Bobby Green is hoping to fight Paddy Pimblett his next time out. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego with Green being just a few rows behind ‘The Baddy’ when he began videotaping him and calling him out. Green was vocal about thinking Pimblett was taking easy fights and hopes he steps up to the plate and faces him.
