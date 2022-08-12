Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Spider-Man’ fever has trumped Valve’s Steam Deck on the charts
August isn’t usually known for its game releases as the summer sale has ended and big game companies wait it out for the holiday rush from around October to December. However, this year was different as a remastered Spider-Man game dominated the Steam charts, beating the gaming service’s newly released console.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 will debut a fan-favorite elf
Next month Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut. The expensive series set in an iconic world is getting a second season, and once those episodes come around, those running the show plan to bring in another notable from the books. An article published...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will the creation of the Iron Throne be included in ‘House of the Dragon?’
With its release date set on August 21, 2022, the much-anticipated prequel of the cult hit series Game of Thrones has attracted lots of curiosity and speculation as to what House of the Dragon might contain, but more importantly, how it would fare compared to its immensely popular sequel. The...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Microsoft claims Sony is keeping games off Game Pass by paying developers 'blocking rights'
Sony pays developers "blocking rights" to stop them from adding their games to Game Pass, according to remarkable claims from Microsoft. Reported by the Verge (opens in new tab), the claims stem from a filing (opens in new tab) with Brazil's national competition regulator, as part of a review of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The filing, which took place on August 9th and is translated from Portuguese, claims that Microsoft's attempts to expand Game Pass have been "hampered by Sony's desire to inhibit such growth." Going further, the filing alleges that Sony "pays for 'blocking rights' to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ trails ‘God Of War’ as Sony’s second-biggest PC launch
Former PlayStation-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PC last week (August 12), delivering Sony one of it’s biggest PC launches to date – second only to God Of War. As spotted by BenjiSales on Twitter, SteamDB notes that Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s all-time peak concurrent players hit 66,436 over the...
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. We're...
wegotthiscovered.com
Inevitably, superhero fans are pitting every member of the Justice League against their counterparts from ‘The Boys’
Just over a month after The Boys‘ third season concluded, fans are still dissecting plot points and characters from the popular Amazon Prime series. Season three introduced several new characters, including Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, and dug deeper into the ever-growing divide between Vought’s collection of manufactured superhumans. The series finale left off with a deeply concerning development that echoes America’s own cultural journey, leaving fans to contemplate its parallels to the real political world.
IGN
Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase
THQ Nordic presented a new digital showcase today full of new trailers and some surprise announcements. Alongside a new Alone in the Dark, THQ announced several new games across different genres including racing, RTS, and more. Check out everything announced during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below. New Alone in...
Squirrel with a Gun is a game about exactly what it sounds like
Hello. Squirrel with a Gun is a game that's coming to video game platform Steam, and it is about a squirrel with a gun. Not a squirrel sized gun, mind you, but like a regular person-scale weapon that it carries around and can use to rob people, solve puzzles, and apparently fight shadowy men in black-style government agents. At least that's what it does in the trailer which is embedded above but which is also on YouTube. (opens in new tab)
ComicBook
Top-Selling Steam Game Loses #1 Spot to New Release
The Steam charts cataloguing the marketplace's bestsellers have been interesting recently with the top spots being a mix of new, old, and upcoming releases, but this week, we have a new contender who's taken the No. 1 spot. That game is Cult of the Lamb, the new game from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital that's part roguelike and part cult-management game. It took the spot from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which will soon be coming to the PC platform, though it's likely we'll see a changeup in these rankings once more after that game is released.
ComicBook
One of 2018's Best Nintendo Switch Games Goes on Sale for $2
Nintendo is running one of its routine sales right now that offers various discounts on a number of different Nintendo Switch games, and one of those games just happens to be a chart-topper from 2018. In addition to being one of the best-reviewed Switch games from that year, it's also a game which won a number of rewards for its style and design. That game is Inside, an eerie, moody platformer, and if you haven't played it before or just want to try it out on a more mobile platform, you can pick it up right now for just $2.
wegotthiscovered.com
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
