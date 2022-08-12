ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

75-year-old Detroit man wins $100k Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. - A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 75-year-old Sheadrick Stephens Jr. matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint

FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caseville, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Huron County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Huron County, MI
Accidents
City
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Caseville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Sheriff: Woman intentionally crashes car into church classroom in Millington

MILLINGTON, Mich. - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says that a 56-year-old Millington woman "intentionally" drove her Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church & School in Millington. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a...
MILLINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saginaw Bay#Accident#Caseville Twp#Beach
nbc25news.com

Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Man dies after Flint Police find him shot early Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say they are investigating a death of a man who they say was shot. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street. This happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they do not...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
nbc25news.com

Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
nbc25news.com

Assault case against former Flint police officer dismissed

FLINT, Mich. - An assault case against a former Flint police officer has been dismissed, according to the City of Flint Attorney's Office. The attorney's office says that Javion Miller's case was dismissed after the alleged victim did not appear in court, despite being subpoenaed. The Flint Police Department said...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Gwen Stefani visits Pizza Sam's in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. - Pop superstar Gwen Stefani made a stop for some pizza in Midland this past weekend!. Gwen showed up to Pizza Sam's. Her husband, Blake Shelton, performed in Michigan on Saturday.
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Linden's Joey Spencer announces next fight on September 4th

LINDEN, Mich. - Linden's Joey Spencer will be back in the ring September 4th to take on Kevin Salgado in a 10-round bout. Both fighters are undefeated, making it Spencer's toughest test to date. The 22-year-old comes in with a record of 15-0, with ten coming by way of knockout. His last fight was back in March, which he won by unanimous decision.
LINDEN, MI
nbc25news.com

Service dog retires after 8 years of service

FLINT, Mich. - After 8- years as a service dog, Arrow is retiring. The 9-year-old dog had a party Saturday at the Valley Breakfast and Bistro in Flint to celebrate. His handler, Flint native Jackie Barnes, who has had him since he was an 8-week-old puppy says that he is retiring early due to arthritis in his spine.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy