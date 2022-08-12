Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Assault case against former Flint police officer dismissed
FLINT, Mich. - An assault case against a former Flint police officer has been dismissed, according to the City of Flint Attorney's Office. The attorney's office says that Javion Miller's case was dismissed after the alleged victim did not appear in court, despite being subpoenaed. The Flint Police Department said...
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
nbc25news.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
nbc25news.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police asking public to help identify suspects in alleged rent money theft
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Police are asking the public to help identify the two individuals photographed above. Police say the subjects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, August 5th. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Sheriff's Office warns of fake post circulating on social media
GENESEE COUTNY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a post circulating on social media suggesting a serial killer/abductor is targeting woman. The Sheriff's Office says that the information in the post is false, and is asking people to stop sharing it. See more details...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff: Woman intentionally crashes car into church classroom in Millington
MILLINGTON, Mich. - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says that a 56-year-old Millington woman "intentionally" drove her Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church & School in Millington. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for several counties following water main break
FLINT, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's ( GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a boil water advisory for several communities. New links:...
nbc25news.com
75-year-old Detroit man wins $100k Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. - A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 75-year-old Sheadrick Stephens Jr. matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.
nbc25news.com
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life bought in Shelby Township
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was...
nbc25news.com
Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint
FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
nbc25news.com
Man dies after Flint Police find him shot early Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say they are investigating a death of a man who they say was shot. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street. This happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they do not...
nbc25news.com
Flint's Secondary water delivery system should last more than 40 years, officials say
FLINT, Mich.---The City of Flint is still on its backup water delivery system after a water main break was confirmed Saturday, by the Great Lakes Water Authority. Michael Brown is the City of Flint's Director for the Department of Public Works. Brown says, the system is built to last for more than 40 years.
nbc25news.com
Missing Burton area woman located, police say person of interest is in custody
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the woman has been located and the person of interest has been taken into custody. The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was...
nbc25news.com
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
nbc25news.com
Flint MTA to receive more than $4 million for "climate-friendly" buses
FLINT, Mich. - The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint will receive $4,334,800 from the Department of Transportation. The grant funding is part of the Low or No Emission Grant Program. The program helps transit agencies purchase or lease U.S.-built and climate friendly transit buses. “Public transportation is critical to get...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
nbc25news.com
Additional week added to repair time & boil water advisory says officials after main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority says that an additional week will be needed to complete repairs to the 120-inch water transmission main break, which will in turn extend the boil water advisory for multiple counties. GLWA says that the initial inspection was completed on Monday, and that the pipe was...
nbc25news.com
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
nbc25news.com
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
