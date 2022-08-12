ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

nbc25news.com

Assault case against former Flint police officer dismissed

FLINT, Mich. - An assault case against a former Flint police officer has been dismissed, according to the City of Flint Attorney's Office. The attorney's office says that Javion Miller's case was dismissed after the alleged victim did not appear in court, despite being subpoenaed. The Flint Police Department said...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Sheriff: Woman intentionally crashes car into church classroom in Millington

MILLINGTON, Mich. - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says that a 56-year-old Millington woman "intentionally" drove her Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church & School in Millington. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a...
MILLINGTON, MI
nbc25news.com

75-year-old Detroit man wins $100k Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. - A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 75-year-old Sheadrick Stephens Jr. matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint

FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Man dies after Flint Police find him shot early Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say they are investigating a death of a man who they say was shot. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street. This happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they do not...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
MCPHERSON, KS
nbc25news.com

Flint MTA to receive more than $4 million for "climate-friendly" buses

FLINT, Mich. - The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint will receive $4,334,800 from the Department of Transportation. The grant funding is part of the Low or No Emission Grant Program. The program helps transit agencies purchase or lease U.S.-built and climate friendly transit buses. “Public transportation is critical to get...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI

