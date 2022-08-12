Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
Katie Martin is Harwood’s new field hockey and girls’ ice hockey coach
Harwood alumna Katie Martin has been named Harwood Union High School’s new varsity field hockey coach, as well as the girls’ varsity ice hockey coach. Previously, she was the middle school field hockey coach and junior varsity coach from 2018 until this year. She was also the girls’ varsity ice hockey assistant coach, joining in the 2020-2021 season. On the ice hockey team, Martin will be joined by Chelsea Delpia, the returning assistant defensive and goalie coach. “Chelsea and I played together in high school and it was always our dream to coach this program together. She was one of the best goalies that the program had in its history,” Martin said.
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
WCAX
Vermont Army National Guard to offer tour of training facility
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is hosting a tour of its training facility on Thursday. The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Firing Range. It will include an overview of what the Guard does, a visit to the firing ranges...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Georgia, VT
GEORGIA, Vt. — This week, NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Georgia, Vermont, a small community in Northern Vermont near St. Albans. Coming up next week, we're taking you to Underhill to showcase what that community has to offer.
outdoorsfirst.com
Vermont’s Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center.
WCAX
‘Funk on the Water’ gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Foam Brewers celebrated its five-year mark by putting on a ”Funk on the Water” event for the community. “It’s a great opportunity for Vermonters who love good beer to come enjoy great beer from the rest of the country while also showcasing some wonderful Vermont beers to the tourists coming to check it out,” said Matthew Wyley of South Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
People
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
adirondackalmanack.com
Behind the scenes of the Adirondack Plein Air Festival
It looks like this year, 2022, I can finally put aside all the paperwork and endless planning, and just take part in the 14th Adirondack Plein Air Festival as an artist. Like the event, I have evolved and matured, both as a painter and as the event organizer. I came...
WCAX
65th Annual Vermont Antique Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th Annual Vermont Antique Classic Car Show in Waterbury
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living
Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
WCAX
Fairfield home destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfield home was destroyed by fire. It happened overnight on Pumpkin Village Road. The Fairfield fire chief said the home was unoccupied because the owner was rebuilding it. It’s considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fairfield called in...
nbcboston.com
Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries
A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
