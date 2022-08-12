Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
Padres: Bobbleheads are latest casualty of Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension
The San Diego Padres continue to distance themselves from the fallout caused by the suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’re a San Diego Padres fan who is excited about Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Night on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Petco Park, you might want to adjust your plans accordingly as the Padres will not be giving out the promotional item in the wake of the 80-game suspension handed down to Tatis by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Fading Marlins' Team Total is Best Betting Trend in Baseball
The Miami Marlins may not be the most consistent winning team in baseball, but if you've bet their team total under bets over the last few weeks, you'd be on quite the winning streak. For the first time in 53 years, the Marlins have scored three runs or fewer in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees’ Curse of Joey Gallo is latest predictable embarrassment
As the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline approached, the Yankees dealing Joey Gallo had turned from an “interesting curiosity” during the offseason into a worthwhile consideration in May into a five-alarm-blaring clear necessity in July. Nobody on earth would’ve commended the Yankees for holding onto Gallo if they’d been...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Pedro Martinez’s take on Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension is really dumb
Pedro Martinez had the worst take on Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension, putting the blame on the Padres for not micromanaging the star player. Pedro Martinez may have delivered a lot of great pitches in his career, but he’s not perfect when dishing out takes as a studio analyst for TBS.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0