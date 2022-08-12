Read full article on original website
As major retailers report earnings, fmr. Hudson's Bay CEO sees more price hikes ahead
Storch Advisors VEO Gerald Storch breaks down the retail landscape. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Car market to stay strong, says auto analyst Michael Ward
Michael Ward of The Benchmark Company on the car market as AutoNation shares soar to all-time highs. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it
Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Monday, August 15, 2022: Cramer says this sector is in a perfect environment
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates any time soon. They also share the stocks they like in such a market environment.
What Cramer is watching Monday — oil tanks on China concerns; big call on online retail
Oil down roughly 5.5%. So that's good for retail, trading with China. I continue to think oil stocks represent good value above $80 per barrel on West Texas Intermediate crude. Saudi Aramco says it's ready to produce more oil. But not that much. China: Is it becoming like our mortgage...
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Oil drops as China data weighs
Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in U.S. stockpiles
TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession.
Japan stocks up after better-than-expected exports data
This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets. Japan stocks surged following better-than-expected export figures, ahead of other economic data from Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.76% while the Topix index added 0.83% after the country reported better-than-expected exports growth for July compared to...
Sell beaten-down Vroom as there's no quick fix for online car retailer in a slowdown, JPMorgan says
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
Why the Chartmaster sees bearish signs for Deere
Carter Worth of Worth Advisors on what's next for industrials and Deere. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
No way the U.S. is avoiding a recession, Bleakley's Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar breaks down the market's next move, and when the U.S. will actually see a recession. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Stock futures are flat after Dow notches five-day win streak
Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening after two of the country's big box chains, Walmart and Home Depot, pushed the Dow and S&P 500 higher and set the stage for more retail earnings this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.5%. S&P...
'Dangerous territory': Investor Peter Boockvar warns recession is spreading to other parts of economy
There may be no escape from recession. The latest reports on housing and manufacturing, according to investor Peter Boockvar, suggest it's rapidly spreading to other parts of the economy. "People are not being sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it's going to be mean for corporate earnings and...
Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
Charts suggest investors should buy these 3 stocks into weakness, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to buy shares of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft if they decline. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Apple, Tesla and Microsoft might flatline for a bit here, or even pull back slightly," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Unity rejects AppLovin bid, reaffirms IronSource deal
Unity has rejected AppLovin's unsolicited offer to buy the company. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team breaks down the deal.
Citi says sell Zoom as growing Teams competition could push the stock down 20%
Options Action: Bed Bath and Beyond belief
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw breaks down Ryan Cohen's big options bet on BBBY. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the 'Fast Money' traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Eat Just Announces $25 Million Investment from C2 Capital
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced a $25 million investment and strategic partnership with private equity firm C2 Capital Partners (C2). C2 was established in 2018 to provide growth capital and operational support for companies to scale in China. The firm’s anchor investor is Alibaba Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005928/en/ JUST Egg and GOOD Meat (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
