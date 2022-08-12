ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Oil drops, and oil stocks go with it

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy on where crude prices are headed, as we enter the heart of hurricane season. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
#Earnings Reports#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil drops as China data weighs

Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Japan stocks up after better-than-expected exports data

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets. Japan stocks surged following better-than-expected export figures, ahead of other economic data from Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.76% while the Topix index added 0.83% after the country reported better-than-expected exports growth for July compared to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stock futures are flat after Dow notches five-day win streak

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening after two of the country's big box chains, Walmart and Home Depot, pushed the Dow and S&P 500 higher and set the stage for more retail earnings this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.5%. S&P...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Bed Bath and Beyond belief

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw breaks down Ryan Cohen's big options bet on BBBY. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the 'Fast Money' traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Eat Just Announces $25 Million Investment from C2 Capital

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced a $25 million investment and strategic partnership with private equity firm C2 Capital Partners (C2). C2 was established in 2018 to provide growth capital and operational support for companies to scale in China. The firm’s anchor investor is Alibaba Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005928/en/ JUST Egg and GOOD Meat (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
BUSINESS

