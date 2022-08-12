A mass elk grave, with 15 heads and mangled antlers, has been discovered at the base of Craig Mountain in Idaho. Officers from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) stumbled upon the horror movie-esque scene during a trip to recover a GPS collar from a dead elk near Craig Mountain, which is located close to the Washington border. When they got there, they found more than they expected: at least 15 dead elk caught up in rubble and surrounded by huge boulders.

IDAHO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO