Read full article on original website
Related
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Elk Boneyard Found in Idaho Contains Skulls and Broken Antlers
A mass elk grave, with 15 heads and mangled antlers, has been discovered at the base of Craig Mountain in Idaho. Officers from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) stumbled upon the horror movie-esque scene during a trip to recover a GPS collar from a dead elk near Craig Mountain, which is located close to the Washington border. When they got there, they found more than they expected: at least 15 dead elk caught up in rubble and surrounded by huge boulders.
The monarch butterfly is scientifically endangered. So why isn’t it legally protected yet?
Both migratory monarch butterfly populations east and west of the Rockies are at risk—but legal protections to conserve the iconic insect are patchy. Justin DoCanto/UnsplashThe migratory monarch butterfly was flagged as endangered on the IUCN Red List, but federal protection in the US is still up in the air.
CNET
High Schoolers Spot 2 New Scorpion Species on Nature App
Scorpions have a scary reputation, thanks to their alien looks, pincers and stingers. But scorpions are also fascinating critters, as researchers Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain know. The pair are the lead authors of a paper in ZooKeys describing two previously unknown scorpion species found in California. Also, they were in high school when they made the discoveries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Science Focus
New species of deep-sea isopod the size of an iPad discovered in Gulf of Mexico
The woodlouse-like animal lives at the bottom of the ocean, scavenging on any food that comes its way. No, it’s not a facehugger from Alien, it’s a new species of deep-sea isopod that has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico by a group of Taiwanese, Japanese and Australian researchers.
Jaguars Seen Back in U.S. Decades After Being Hunted Out
Researchers say it is crucial to keep an open corridor between Mexico and the U.S. in order for these big cats to return.
Wolves and beavers can have magical ecosystem effects—if they have space to thrive
Public lands have seen a habitat revival with the return of American beavers. Courtney Celley/USFWSA new reintroduction plan for gray wolves and American beavers looks to reduce grazing on public lands by about 70 million acres.
Comments / 0