Newsweek

Elk Boneyard Found in Idaho Contains Skulls and Broken Antlers

A mass elk grave, with 15 heads and mangled antlers, has been discovered at the base of Craig Mountain in Idaho. Officers from Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) stumbled upon the horror movie-esque scene during a trip to recover a GPS collar from a dead elk near Craig Mountain, which is located close to the Washington border. When they got there, they found more than they expected: at least 15 dead elk caught up in rubble and surrounded by huge boulders.
IDAHO STATE
CNET

High Schoolers Spot 2 New Scorpion Species on Nature App

Scorpions have a scary reputation, thanks to their alien looks, pincers and stingers. But scorpions are also fascinating critters, as researchers Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain know. The pair are the lead authors of a paper in ZooKeys describing two previously unknown scorpion species found in California. Also, they were in high school when they made the discoveries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
