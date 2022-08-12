ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant

HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
Korean Festival returns to Honolulu

The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop Celebrate the Korean culture at this year's Korean Festival, which returns to Honolulu on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival...
Counties taking steps to cure ballots and finalize voting count

HAWAII (KITV)- The primary election may be over, but that doesn't mean all the votes have been added to the total. Some ballots have issues that need to be fixed. The city and county of Honolulu is sending out a letter to those whose mail-in ballots right now don't count in Hawaii's Primary election. “If your signature didn't match up with what’s on file or you didn't provide a signature, those cannot be passed to the office of elections for counting,” said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.
UH Manoa Gets Ready for Students to Move Into Campus Housing

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Thousands of students will be moving into campus residence halls at University of Hawaii at Manoa, beginning on Tuesday at 8 AM. Today, resident assistants were getting ready to greet the 3,500 students who will be moving into their campus housing on Tuesday and Friday.
Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
