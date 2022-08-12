Read full article on original website
Tuesday Weather: Light winds continue, thunderstorms possible for Hawai'i Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Warm temperatures and light winds for Tuesday with partly sunny skies over most of the state. Partly to mostly cloudy for Hawai'i island with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms during the day. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated...
A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
Molokai man fined for striking Hawaiian Air flight attendant
HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021. 33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
Heavier traffic expected as private school and UH students go back to the classroom
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As nearly 50,000 private school and college students gear up to return back to school next week, city and state officials are urging the public to drive safely because they expect more cars out on the roadways. "We are committed to in-person learning and certainly getting back...
Korean Festival returns to Honolulu
The popular Korean Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, celebrating the food, music, dance, and culture of Korea. Korean Festival returns this weekend to Honolulu with food and K-pop Celebrate the Korean culture at this year's Korean Festival, which returns to Honolulu on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The festival...
Counties taking steps to cure ballots and finalize voting count
HAWAII (KITV)- The primary election may be over, but that doesn't mean all the votes have been added to the total. Some ballots have issues that need to be fixed. The city and county of Honolulu is sending out a letter to those whose mail-in ballots right now don't count in Hawaii's Primary election. “If your signature didn't match up with what’s on file or you didn't provide a signature, those cannot be passed to the office of elections for counting,” said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.
Woman in critical condition after near-drowning at Honolulu Magic Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water near Magic Island, Tuesday morning. Lifeguards using a jet ski and a rescue paddle board responded to reports of an unresponsive swimmer around 10 a.m.
UH Manoa Gets Ready for Students to Move Into Campus Housing
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Thousands of students will be moving into campus residence halls at University of Hawaii at Manoa, beginning on Tuesday at 8 AM. Today, resident assistants were getting ready to greet the 3,500 students who will be moving into their campus housing on Tuesday and Friday.
Two suspects caught breaking in Kalihi tow truck company office
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two suspects involved in a burglary of a Kalihi tow-truck company are behind bars Sunday. Honolulu Police officers responded to the Dillingham Boulevard business after the owner saw the suspects on her surveillance camera.
Man, 25, in serious condition after assault at Chinatown park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after being assaulted at a park near Honolulu’s Chinatown district late Monday night. Honolulu Police officers and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew was called out to the scene at ‘A'ala Park just after 9 p.m. When crews arrived they found an injured 25-year-old man.
Honolulu police arrest man on suspicion of attempting to kill a woman in Waianae
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 43-year-old man is in custody pending charges for attempted murder. He is accused of attacking and critically injuring a 51-year-old woman at a home in Waianae. Police were called to a house on Leihoku Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday upon reports of an unresponsive...
