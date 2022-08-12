Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLINN CHEER/DANCE TO HOST FIRST EVER KIDS CLINIC
The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are excited to host their first ever kids clinic. The clinic is open to children in grades K-through-8th grade. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium located on the Blinn Brenham campus. Clinic...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON SCHOOLS RECEIVE PASSING TEA GRADES
The Brenham and Burton school districts received passing grades in their new accountability ratings released this (Monday) morning by the Texas Education Agency. Brenham ISD received a “B” accountability grade of 81, while Burton ISD scored an “A” grade of 94. Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER TO HOST COMMUNITY HEALTH, FITNESS & WELLNESS EXPO
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its first-ever Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo. The event is set for Thursday, October 20th from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center in Brenham. Four different information sessions will be presented throughout the morning, covering...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD CALLS BOND ELECTION FOR NOVEMBER
Brenham ISD will go out for a bond election this fall. The Brenham School Board on Monday agreed with the bond planning committee’s recommendation given last week of presenting two separate bond proposals in November. The first proposition will include a new junior high school housing 1,450 students in grades 6-8 for $111 million, with an estimated tax rate impact of $0.1500. The second will cover Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility renovation and new construction for $25 million and an estimated tax impact of $0.0360.
KBTX.com
Jones Elementary celebrates first day of school with new principal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was 21 years ago when Alma Velez was a fourth-grade bilingual teacher at Jones Elementary welcoming students for their first day. She did that again Tuesday morning but as the school’s new principal. Velez described it as a full-circle moment and said she’s excited for the year ahead.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR FIVE FIELD FARM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for an equestrian center east of Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Five Field Farm, located at 9400 Champion Lane on the Dos Brisas Ranch, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Five Field Farm offers...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS, GUNS & HOSES BLOOD DRIVE
Two guests will be featured on this week’s Community Corner on KWHI. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Retired Brenham firefighter Rob Aguilar will discuss the Guns and Hoses Blood Drive, happening Friday and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM NOON LIONS CLUB DONATES TO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is going to benefit from the generosity of a local civic organization. The Brenham Noon Lions Club has made a $1,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club. Lions Club President John Trostle made the check presentation to Club Executive Director Stephanie...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND A FULL NIGHT OF HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is off to a 9-1 start to the 2022 season. Tonight (Tuesday), the Cubettes will host their home opener against St. Agnes at the Brenham High School Gym. The freshman and JV teams get underway at 4:30pm, and the varsity begins at 5:30pm. The Burton...
dailyadvent.com
'Bless everybody': New barbershop gives out free 'back-to-school' haircuts
Local barber shop gives back on opening day BRYAN, Texas — Going back to school can sometimes be about looking and feeling your best. There is a brand-new barber shop in Bryan that just opened today and it’s helping members of the Brazos Valley community prepare for this school year. Cool cars and...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RECEIVES AWARD FROM TEXAS EMS ALLIANCE
The Washington County EMS was honored last week at the Texas EMS Alliance Awards, which were held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. Washington County was chosen as the 2022 EMS Agency of the Year. Director Kevin Deramus accepted the award on Washington County’s behalf. According to the press release...
kagstv.com
A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages
BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
kwhi.com
WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: BRENHAM, BURTON, AND RT-C
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team finished the Westwood Tournament on Saturday with two more wins before suffering their first defeat of the season. The Cubettes started the day by beating Antonian 25-22, and 25-15. Brooke Bentke had 11 kills, Kristen Kuehn finished with 12 digs, and Charli Crowson dished out 12 assists.
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
kwhi.com
CHESS NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Chess as its Pet of the Week. Chess is a neutered Shepherd mix, about 2 years old. Brenham Animal Services says he has good manners and a hankering for taking a dip in the pool after zooming around the play yard. Staff members say he will soak up all the love he is given.
