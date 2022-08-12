Read full article on original website
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
Norton police arrest man that allegedly placed a bomb threat on his work
NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police arrested a man that placed a bomb threat into his work on Monday and turned up at the building the following day, the department said in a statement. William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was arrested after he arrived on the premises of...
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in South End assualt
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for several bicyclists in connection with an assault in the South End. Officers responded to Tremont Street Tuesday afternoon, where a man stated that while driving his car, several people on bikes surrounded him. A brief physical alteration happened, resulting in the man getting punched in the face by one of the cyclists.
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
Dorchester man held without bail, charged with numerous gun, drug offenses, Suffolk DA says
Keon Leary, 43 of Dorchester is being held without bail after he was charged with allegedly trafficking numerous drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license near in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard section of Boston, known as Mass and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
State Police investigating pedestrian accident involving Uxbridge Police cruiser
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Accident reconstruction teams have been working in Uxbridge, investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser over the weekend. Uxbridge Police told 7NEWS it was around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when an on-duty officer became “involved in a pedestrian accident” on E. Hartford Avenue.
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
Two Massachusetts men arrested after allegedly being caught cutting catalytic converters, 15 seized
Two Massachusetts men were reportedly caught in the act of cutting catalytic converters on Monday. According to Plymouth Police, late last night, Nicholas Miller, 27, of New Bedford and Rafael Almeida, 26, of Methuen were being too loud with their Sawzall tools which drew the attention of a neighbor. PD...
Abington teen saves 2-year-old from near-drowning incident
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The fast actions of Abington teen Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues helped save a two-year-old. 19-year-old Mendes-Rodrigues was studying at her house in Monday afternoon when she heard people screaming for someone to call an ambulance. “I come out to the kitchen, and there’s a little kid on the...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
District B-3 Officers Arrest Male on Firearm Charges
At about 12:11 AM on August 15, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester) made an onsite firearm arrest of Jhesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lawrence, in the area of 208 Harvard St, Dorchester. Officers received a radio call for a person with a gun in a park on Talbot Avenue....
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
Shaquille Lee of Boston sentenced to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition
A convicted felon from Boston was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday for illegal possession of a semiautomatic pistol and ammunition. Shaquille Lee, 29, of Boston, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
