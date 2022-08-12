ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

NECN

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in South End assualt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for several bicyclists in connection with an assault in the South End. Officers responded to Tremont Street Tuesday afternoon, where a man stated that while driving his car, several people on bikes surrounded him. A brief physical alteration happened, resulting in the man getting punched in the face by one of the cyclists.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New information released following Winchester beach brawl

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A weekend fight near a beach in Winchester involved a knife and stabbing victims, according to new information released by officials. Massachusetts State Police confirmed several people were stabbed Sunday when a fight broke out in the parking lot at Shannon Beach. Officials said the fight...
WINCHESTER, MA
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Abington teen saves 2-year-old from near-drowning incident

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The fast actions of Abington teen Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues helped save a two-year-old. 19-year-old Mendes-Rodrigues was studying at her house in Monday afternoon when she heard people screaming for someone to call an ambulance. “I come out to the kitchen, and there’s a little kid on the...
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

District B-3 Officers Arrest Male on Firearm Charges

At about 12:11 AM on August 15, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester) made an onsite firearm arrest of Jhesy Rodriguez, 26, of Lawrence, in the area of 208 Harvard St, Dorchester. Officers received a radio call for a person with a gun in a park on Talbot Avenue....
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA

