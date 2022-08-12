Phoenix Suns Open With Top Projected Win Total in West

The Phoenix Suns have the highest projected win total in the west, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA rankings and projections have ramped up recently for the upcoming season, and the Phoenix Suns are again favored to have a strong campaign.

According to Caesars Sportsbook (h/t ESPN), the Suns sit just behind the Boston Celtics for the league's highest projected win total.

Top Five NBA Projected Win Totals (Caesars)

Boston Celtics (54.5)

Phoenix Suns (53.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (52.5)

Golden State Warriors (52.5)

Los Angeles Clippers (51.5)

Of course, much of what could happen falls on possible deals involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"We just have to go off of what we know now," Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said to ESPN . "One thing I am not high on is predicting where players are going. If [Durant or Irving] gets traded, then we have to adjust to the news."

The Suns set a franchise record last season with 64 wins in the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the west. It looks as if Phoenix could regress (like many expect them to from that number) and still be in contention to again be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.

2022-23 would be the third straight season Phoenix reeled in 50 wins, and any total over 51 (last done in 2020-21) would put them at their highest total since the 2009-10 season where the Suns tallied 54.

