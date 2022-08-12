ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 1-5

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 1-5. Eric Troquille, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Auto Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Agents Cite Zachary Man for Closed Season Deer Hunting

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Zachary man for alleged an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 11. Agents cited Darious M. Johnson, 32, for hunting deer during a closed season. Agents received a tip that Johnson recently harvested a deer...
ZACHARY, LA
fox8live.com

Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Overnight shooting injures 3 teens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three teenagers injured. Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m. The teens suffered from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
WDSU

Shooting at LaPlace business left two men injured on Thursday night

LAPLACE, La. — St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a LaPlace business that injured two men on Thursday night. According to reports, deputies responded to a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway, where it was reported that shots were fired. However,...
LAPLACE, LA
Community Policy