23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 1-5
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 1-5. Eric Troquille, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Auto Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a disturbance on LA 1. The disturbance involved neighbors in the 6300 block of LA 1. One of those neighbors was identified as Harold J. Theriot, 83, of Belle Rose. Deputies arrived at the scene and “the complainant advised that the neighbor pointed […]
LDWF Agents Cite Zachary Man for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Zachary man for alleged an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 11. Agents cited Darious M. Johnson, 32, for hunting deer during a closed season. Agents received a tip that Johnson recently harvested a deer...
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana warning about home warranty letter scam
FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant about a scam that is making the rounds. The scam is centered around a home warranty letter that you may receive in the mail. “These letters are not only deceptive, they could...
Overnight shooting injures 3 teens
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three teenagers injured. Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m. The teens suffered from...
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
Shooting at LaPlace business left two men injured on Thursday night
LAPLACE, La. — St. John Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a LaPlace business that injured two men on Thursday night. According to reports, deputies responded to a business in the 600 block of West Airline Highway, where it was reported that shots were fired. However,...
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
Motorcyclist and car collide head-on, causing fatal crash in Lafourche Parish
CHACKBAY, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a two-vehicle head-on collision began after a motorcyclist was killed in Lafourche Parish Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened at 2 p.m. on La. Highway 20 near La. Hwy 307. Troopers say 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever, was on...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
