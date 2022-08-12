ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One Dead, One Wounded In Shooting Outside Dupont Circle Nightclub

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

One victim was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting outside a nightclub in Dupont Circle, NBC4 Washington reported.

At around 9:40 p.m. on August 11, multiple shots were fired in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting that killed one male victim, NBC4 said.

Another victim, who was wounded in the shooting, was taken to a nearby hospital and was in critical but stable condition, reports said.

Nearby residents reported hearing at least 20 shots fired and eyewitnesses said they saw a car drive by and someone open fire, NBC4 said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and believe there could be multiple shooters in the incident, NBC4 reported

