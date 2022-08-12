Daddy’s Chicken Shack Headed to DFW

Fort Worth is the next city included in the Daddy’s Chicken Shack expansion. The California-based brand recently signed a third regional development deal that includes 10 restaurants for Fort Worth and another 10 for the Denver market bringing the total planned for Colorado to 20.

Denver businessman Doug Dahlstrom , his two sons, Dale and Drew , and wife Carol are the newest franchisees for Daddy’s Chicken Shack. The Dahlstroms have extensive experience in the restaurant and real estate industries.

“I don’t take an investment like this lightly, and it’s because of both the product and the outstanding people involved that I knew my family wanted to fully commit to this brand. We are absolutely thrilled to be coming together for a new business venture and to be joining such a well-rounded group at this early stage of growth,” Doug Dahlstrom said in a press release.

Dale Dahlstrom is based in Fort Worth and will focus on the North Texas expansion. He has extensive background with a nationwide food brand, as well as involvement in multiple technology and real estate businesses.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack focuses on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations. Entrepreneurial duo Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas were inspired to open Daddy’s Chicken Shack in Pasadena, California after Webb’s chicken sliders became a huge hit at a catered celebrity party in 2013. After seeing how guests loved and craved the double-battered, crispy chicken, the couple was inspired to grow Daddy’s and bring its unique flavors to more communities after its inception in 2018.

Webb blends her Southern U.S. roots with tastes from Southeast Asia to create a menu filled with fried chicken sandwiches, bowls, and sides that have captured cult-like fanfare in its Southern California home market.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack has other locations planned for California, and RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger is developing 10 locations in Denver. The brand’s flagship location will open soon in Houston. There is no official word on when or where the Daddy’s Chicken Shack locations will start popping up across Fort Worth.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .