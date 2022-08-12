ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Headed to DFW

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago

Fort Worth is the next city included in the Daddy’s Chicken Shack expansion. The California-based brand recently signed a third regional development deal that includes 10 restaurants for Fort Worth and another 10 for the Denver market bringing the total planned for Colorado to 20.

Denver businessman Doug Dahlstrom , his two sons, Dale and Drew , and wife Carol are the newest franchisees for Daddy’s Chicken Shack. The Dahlstroms have extensive experience in the restaurant and real estate industries.

“I don’t take an investment like this lightly, and it’s because of both the product and the outstanding people involved that I knew my family wanted to fully commit to this brand. We are absolutely thrilled to be coming together for a new business venture and to be joining such a well-rounded group at this early stage of growth,” Doug Dahlstrom said in a press release.

Dale Dahlstrom is based in Fort Worth and will focus on the North Texas expansion. He has extensive background with a nationwide food brand, as well as involvement in multiple technology and real estate businesses.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack focuses on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations. Entrepreneurial duo Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas were inspired to open Daddy’s Chicken Shack in Pasadena, California after Webb’s chicken sliders became a huge hit at a catered celebrity party in 2013. After seeing how guests loved and craved the double-battered, crispy chicken, the couple was inspired to grow Daddy’s and bring its unique flavors to more communities after its inception in 2018.

Webb blends her Southern U.S. roots with tastes from Southeast Asia to create a menu filled with fried chicken sandwiches, bowls, and sides that have captured cult-like fanfare in its Southern California home market.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack has other locations planned for California, and RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger is developing 10 locations in Denver. The brand’s flagship location will open soon in Houston. There is no official word on when or where the Daddy’s Chicken Shack locations will start popping up across Fort Worth.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fatherhood#Food Drink#Chicken Shack Headed#Daddy#Dahlstroms
Dallas Observer

Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
LEWISVILLE, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates

Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96

Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
MESQUITE, TX
CW33

Top spots for lemon meringue pie in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops. One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday,...
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
369
Followers
166
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy