delawarepublic.org
DelDOT offers sign placement law reminder ahead of election season
Delaware’s Primary Election is a month away and campaign signs are popping up throughout the First State. And there are limits on where and when these signs can be placed in public right-of-ways. “Per the Department of Elections campaign signs are permitted 30 days before an election and with...
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Dover, DE USA
Walking into Sam’s Club, in Dover, Delaware we found a quilted heart ❤️. It brightened our day, as my son was just diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disorder a couple of days ago, and this was the little heartfelt lift we needed! Thank you!
WMDT.com
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
3 candidates, 3 different visions for North Wilmington
Voters in Northwest Wilmington, Brandywine Village and Trolley Square will have three choices when they decide who to send to Dover as their next state representative. They can go with who they know: incumbent Democratic Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha. They can toss Chukwuocha out and promote progressive Councilwoman Shane Darby to the seat. Or they could do the unlikely and vote ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
WGMD Radio
Volunteers to Clear Property for Planned Pallet Shelter Village in Georgetown
A pallet shelter village planned for Georgetown will take another step towards helping shelter the homeless tomorrow. Volunteers will help to prepare the one-acre site, which has been leased for 2 years by the Springboard Collaborative from First State Community Action Agency. The site will eventually hold 44 pallet shelters and accompanying service buildings and will house up to 60 homeless individuals. The village will be located behind First State Community Action Agency on North Railroad Avenue. Georgetown Town Council approved the project last November. Each cabin has beds, electric, heat and AC and storage space and are expected to be ready for occupants in the fall.
Cape Gazette
Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!
Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
Delaware man wins lottery twice within same month
MILLSBORO, Del (CBS) -- A Delaware man has won the lottery twice in the same month. Duane Ketterman of Millsboro won $18,000 playing the lottery in Maryland, where he often drives for work.Then, just a few weeks later, he won $30,000.He plans to sock the money away for a rainy day.
Cape Gazette
Dr. Preeti Gupta is a treasured trailblazer at Bayhealth
Bayhealth Primary Care Physician Preeti Gupta, MD, is beloved by her patients and co-workers alike, and she is overflowing with gratitude for the Bayhealth community. “I grew up in a blended family. I always appreciated that, and I feel like I have that now in my work. Bayhealth feels like my family,” said Gupta.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
delawarepublic.org
Family Emergency Preparedness Day returns on Sept. 17
The Atlantic hurricane season is only halfway over and the season is still expected to be an above-normal one; the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year. That’s prompting First State officials to remind people how to prepare ahead of storms.
