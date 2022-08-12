ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

GoCOMO bus system is a priority for Columbia’s city manager

Columbia’s city manager wants to spend $200,000 to study the city’s GoCOMO bus system. City manager De’Carlon Seewood wants to see the bus system expand to parts of town it’s not currently serving. “One of the things we realized through our bus system is we’re not...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Jefferson City Police active in school zones, as classes begin

As classes begin today (Tuesday) for Catholic and other parochial schools in the Capital City, Jefferson City Police are increasing their presence in school zones. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams encourages motorists to be mindful of their driving in and near school zones, noting that JCPD will assertively enforce school zone speed limits and school bus stop sign violations.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri Farmers Care Food drive taking place today at state fair in Sedalia

Missouri’s lieutenant governor says hunger is bipartisan and that it impacts both urban and rural residents. Mike Kehoe is in Sedalia for today’s (Tuesday) Missouri Farmers Care Food drive. It’s personal for him, as he was raised by a single mother in north St. Louis and was assisted by food banks while growing up.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe praises Missouri state fair’s impact on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is praising the first few days of the 2022 state fair in Sedalia, saying there was record attendance on Saturday. Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he encouraged listeners to participate in Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the fair. Mr. Kehoe says hunger is real and that it’s bipartisan and impacts urban and rural residents. He also notes that he’s been helped by food banks, growing up being raised by a single mother:
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) says if the former members of the Senate Conservative Caucus want to work together, then he wants to work with them. Leader Rowden joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning for reaction to the Senate Conservative Caucus’ decision to disband and to call for peace and unity under a single GOP banner. Leader Rowden tells listeners that you don’t have to be “attention seekers and chaos-creaters” to get things done. He also previewed the upcoming special session in Jefferson City:
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Emotional swearing-in ceremony for Columbia councilman Lovelady

A standing-room only audience packed Columbia’s city hall on Saturday morning to see newly-elected third ward councilman Roy Lovelady’s swearing-in ceremony. The Columbia activist and salon owner upset veteran incumbent Karl Skala in this month’s runoff election. Councilman Lovelady credits a team effort for his victory. “I...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

COU has been taking list of popular destinations to airlines

Columbia’s airport manager says reliability and on-time departures and arrivals are great at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). COU’s Mike Parks spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.”. “Those who have had a positive experience are a lot more than those who have had any type...
