Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) says if the former members of the Senate Conservative Caucus want to work together, then he wants to work with them. Leader Rowden joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning for reaction to the Senate Conservative Caucus’ decision to disband and to call for peace and unity under a single GOP banner. Leader Rowden tells listeners that you don’t have to be “attention seekers and chaos-creaters” to get things done. He also previewed the upcoming special session in Jefferson City:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO