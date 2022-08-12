ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli

Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced

DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

JoyRide Westport Wheels Stop Spinning, Final Class of September 2

The owners of JoyRide Westport Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz have announced that they have decided to close the spin studio's doors effective Friday, September 2. Westport was the very first spin studio that the entrepreneurs opened - eleven years ago. The past few years have been anything but easy...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Darien Annual Paving Program

The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Blake Announces Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Schedule

Mayor Ben Blake announces Milford’s Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Program schedule. This residential pickup service requires the homeowner to prepare and separate the following acceptable bulky waste items. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, INCLUDING CONTAINERS. Residents should adhere to the following requirements:
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Local Teen Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service

Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. Marley...
NEWTOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party

Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

1st Annual Danbury San Gennaro Festival September 7-11

Danbury San Gennaro Italian Festival September 7-11 on Ives Street. Come join us for Danbury's inaugural San Gennaro Italian Festival! Bring your family and friends for five days of entertainment featuring a great lineup of live music headlined by The Zoo and The Dilemma!. Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and other...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show

After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
SHELTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died

Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall

Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Deputy County Executive, Ken Jenkins, Named to National Leadership Post

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Main Street Project: Partial Street Closure August 26-28

The Main Street Project continues to progress without delay. Work continues along the length of Main Street and at the intersection near CVS. The project is anticipated to be completed by Thanksgiving. As part of the Main Street reconstruction, it will be necessary to close a section of the street...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

