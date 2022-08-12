Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of herself and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!. In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Oscars Slap
Will Smith and wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, were spotted together in public for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap, which occurred in March. The couple enjoyed an afternoon date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday as they were photographed out together for the first time since Will, 53, smacked Chris Rock on stage in defense of Jada, 50, at the 94th Academy Awards.
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'
The musician, 52, posted a loving tribute on Instagram Sunday in honor of his girlfriend's 56th birthday. "Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," Hunt captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the Academy Award-winning actress "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James
The former co-host of The Real and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, she revealedin an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Ever James ♾ / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…," Bailon began her emotional post.
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts needed a helping hand recently — and thanks to two strangers, they got it!. Documenting the act of kindness on social media, the Today weatherman and the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared that they found themselves in a pickle on Friday after going out to dinner in Chatham, New York.
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Remark About Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'Wish I Had Handled That Differently'
Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on comments she made about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards. In her cover story for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, the 33-year-old actress addressed some of the online backlash she received for sharing her take on the incident, saying, "It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything."
'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'
On Monday, Hulu dropped a new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians — and it's clear the famous family is wasting no time in getting fans back inside the action of their daily lives. "Well, guess what?" Kourtney Kardashian asks as the teaser opens. Sister Kim Kardashian can...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing
Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery. The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week. "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling...
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach
Joanna Gaines is closing out the summer by making special memories with her kids. The Fixer Upper star, 44, and husband Chip Gaines treated their kids to a fun family vacation at the beach with Joanna sharing photos from their trip on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. The couple...
Jodie Sweetin Reveals How John Stamos' Wardrobe Mix-Up on Her Wedding Day Gave Her a Sign 'Bob's Here'
Bob Saget's presence was felt at Jodie Sweetin's wedding to husband Mescal Wasilewski. During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Sweetin opened up about a special moment she had with fellow Full House alum John Stamos at her nuptials on July 30. Though Saget was not physically present at the...
Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!
Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday. On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the...
