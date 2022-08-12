ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'

The musician, 52, posted a loving tribute on Instagram Sunday in honor of his girlfriend's 56th birthday. "Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," Hunt captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the Academy Award-winning actress "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Remark About Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'Wish I Had Handled That Differently'

Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on comments she made about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards. In her cover story for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, the 33-year-old actress addressed some of the online backlash she received for sharing her take on the incident, saying, "It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything."
